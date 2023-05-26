“Pashinyan hopes to meet in Chisinau.” Comment from Baku

Putin-Aliyev-Pashinyan talks in Moscow

On May 25, the talks between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Moscow, mediated by the President of Russia, did not produce the expected result. Although it was previously announced that two documents could be signed at the end of this meeting, neither document was signed. Before the meeting, a heated discussion between the heads of the two states took place at the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Political scientist Elkhan Shahinoglu believes that Nikol Pashinyan’s tough stance over Ilham Aliyev’s expression “corridor” is aimed at avoiding the accusations of the Armenian opposition. He also believes that the Armenian leader does not trust Moscow, and pins all his hopes on the Chisinau meeting, which will be attended by Michel, Macron and Scholz. “However, if Armenia is ready to sign a document recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, then the place and the participants do not really matter,” he said.

Elkhan Shahinoglu, head of the Atlas research center, says that from the tension between Nikol Pashinyan and Ilham Aliyev at the EAEU meeting, it was clear that the trilateral meeting would have a negative outcome.

“The Moscow meeting of the leaders turned out to be fruitless. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was invited by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the Moscow meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union. After the general meeting, a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was scheduled.

However, the tension between Pashinyan and Aliyev at the meeting of the Eurasian Economic Union had a negative impact on the trilateral meeting. Pashinyan reacted sharply to Aliyev’s statement about the corridor.”

“Pashinyan protested so as not to be criticized by the radical opposition”

Shahinoglu argues that, according to Pashinyan’s logic, the expression “Zangezur corridor” reflects Azerbaijan’s claims to the territory of Armenia, and the “Lachin corridor” should not be under control.

Aliyev, in his response, said that the Zangezur Corridor is a transport route and does not imply territorial claims against Armenia, and the creation of a checkpoint on the Lachin road is the exclusive right of Azerbaijan and this does not contradict the statement signed on November 10, 2020.

Before arriving in Moscow, Pashinyan stated that he recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Karabakh. Then why did Pashinyan react to Aliyev’s words about the “corridor”?

Most likely, Pashinyan objected to this statement so as not to be criticized by the radical opposition upon his return to Armenia. Because the radicals would blame Pashinyan, would ask “why didn’t you react to the theses of Ilham Aliyev’s speech?”

However, Pashinyan’s controversy with Aliyev did him no good. Since the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union are not embarrassed by the expression “corridor”, Pashinyan’s readiness to recognize the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is important for them,” the political scientist believes.

“The meeting was short-lived because the leaders were not ready to sign the documents”

According to Shahinoglu, the reason why the meeting lasted only twenty minutes is that the leaders were not ready to sign any document, even a general statement.

“Putin only said that the process of opening a transport route between the two countries could be accelerated, after a while the deputy prime ministers of the three countries will discuss the details.

Of course, there is agreement on this issue, but Armenia is in no hurry to restore the railway on its territory, while Azerbaijan is completing the work. In any case, the Kremlin wants to control the negotiation process for the opening of the railway between Azerbaijan and Armenia. However, on this issue, Aliyev and Pashinyan reached a preliminary verbal agreement in Brussels through the mediation of the head of the European Union, Charles Michel. The verbal agreement indicated that the International Customs Organization would also be involved in the case. There is no information about whether there are any objections from the Kremlin against this.”

“Pashinyan hopes to meet in Chisinau”

According to the political scientist, Pashinyan hopes for a meeting in Chisinau on June 1.

“French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also attend the Ilham Aliyev-Nikol Pashinyan-Charles Michel meeting at the meeting of the European Political Council, which will be held in the capital of Moldova. Pashinyan does not trust Russia. He wants to sign an agreement within the framework of the format with the participation of Macron. Azerbaijan prefers an agreement within the Brussels format without Macron. However, if Armenia is ready to sign a document recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, then the place and the participants do not matter much.”