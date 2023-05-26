Aliyev-Pashinyan-Putin negotiations in Moscow

On May 25, talks were held in Moscow between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan through the mediation of the President of Russia. Two documents were expected to be signed. Russian publications reported that the documents were being arranged the previous day. The vice-premiers were preparing for signing a document on unblocking regional transport, while the foreign ministries were preparing the fifth joint statement of Pashinyan, Aliyev and Putin.

Russia counted on the adoption of these documents in order to reassert its role as the main mediator in the Baku-Yerevan dialogue. Moscow has repeatedly maintained that negotiations mediated by Western partners – Washington and Brussels – is no longer productive.

However, the signing of the documents didn’t happen.

Explanations from the Russian Deputy Prime Minister

Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk explained to journalists that “technical unresolved issues remain between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”

“These are technical but very important details. We are talking about the procedure for crossing the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia. How will border and customs control be carried out. These are the questions the vice-premiers will be discussing in Moscow in a week,” he said.

No other information was available at time of publication.

Before the tripartite talks

Tension between the negotiators was felt even before the negotiations began. The dispute between Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan began during an expanded meeting of the EAEU. Armenia is a member of this organization, the leader of Azerbaijan was invited to participate in the meeting by Putin himself.

This video of the discussion between Pashinyan and Aliyev made it clear in what tone the negotiations took place. The assumption was also confirmed that the parties hold categorically opposite opinions, at least on the issue of the “corridor” through the territory of Armenia and the situation with the Lachin corridor.

