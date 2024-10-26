Parliamentary elections in Georgia 2024. Follow the events live

What’s happening in Georgia’s elections?

Today, October 26, Georgia is electing its 11th parliament. For the first time, the parliamentary elections are being conducted using a fully proportional system, with 150 parliamentary mandates distributed proportionally among those electoral entities that surpass the 5% electoral threshold.

Additionally, this is the first time elections are being held electronically. Approximately 90% of voters will cast their ballots using electronic devices.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC), voting will take place at 3,111 polling stations. There are 67 polling stations abroad and 3,044 within Georgia. The total number of voters is 3,508,294, and 18 electoral entities are participating in the elections.

Here, JAMnews reporters are gathering all the important information, photos, and videos related to the elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.