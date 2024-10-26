fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
2024 elections in Georgia
2024 elections in Georgia

Georgia's elections are over. Opposition exit polls show 40% for the ruling party, while government polls report over 51%

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgia election exit poll results

The 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia are now over, with voting now completed across the country. However, polling continues at overseas stations.

Following the close of polls, three TV channels—opposition TVs Mtavari Arkhi and Formula, alongside the government-backed Imedi—released their exit poll results.

The opposition channels report that the ruling Georgian Dream secured around 40%, with several opposition forces, including Coalition for Change, Unity – United National Movement, Strong Georgia, and Gakharia – For Georgia, passing the 5% threshold.

Meanwhile, Imedi‘s exit poll indicates Georgian Dream received 56.1%, with Gakharia – For Georgia failing to meet the 5% barrier.

HarrisX:

According to an exit poll conducted by HarrisX for Mtavari Arkhi, the votes are distributed as follows:

  • Coalition for Change (includes the Akhal party led by Nika Gvaramia and Nika Melia, Girchi, and Droa) — 18%
  • Unity – United National Movement Alliance (comprising the United National Movement founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, and European Georgia) — 13%
  • Strong Georgia Alliance (includes Lelo, Freedom Square, and Citizens-Aleko Elisashvili) — 9%
  • Gakharia – For Georgia — 8%
  • Ruling Georgian Dream — 42%

These results reflect data as of 18:00.

GORBI

According to an exit poll conducted by Gorbi for the pro-government TV channel Imedi, the results of the parliamentary elections are as follows:

  • Coalition for Change — 12.6%
  • Unity – United National Movement — 11.6%
  • Strong Georgia — 7.0%
  • Gakharia – For Georgia — 4.8%
  • Georgian Dream — 56.1%

These results reflect data as of 18:30.

EDISON RESEARCH

According to an exit poll by Edison Research for the TV channel Formula, the vote distribution is as follows:

  • Coalition for Change — 16.7%
  • Unity – United National Movement — 16.7%
  • Strong Georgia — 10.3%
  • Gakharia – For Georgia — 8.2%
  • Georgian Dream — 40.9%

These results reflect data as of 18:00.

Most read

1

Karabakh Armenians reject Armenian citizenship: fears and expectations

2

Parliamentary elections in Georgia 2024. Follow the events live

3

A cold shower for Euro-integrationists. What happened with the referendum and presidential elections in Moldova?

4

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

5

"Men's milk, women's pads, the trial of the opposition" – a pre-election interview with Bidzina Ivanishvili

6

Heavy rains paralyze life in Baku and regions of Azerbaijan

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews