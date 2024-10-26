Georgia's elections are over. Opposition exit polls show 40% for the ruling party, while government polls report over 51%

Georgia election exit poll results

The 2024 parliamentary elections in Georgia are now over, with voting now completed across the country. However, polling continues at overseas stations.

Following the close of polls, three TV channels—opposition TVs Mtavari Arkhi and Formula, alongside the government-backed Imedi—released their exit poll results.

The opposition channels report that the ruling Georgian Dream secured around 40%, with several opposition forces, including Coalition for Change, Unity – United National Movement, Strong Georgia, and Gakharia – For Georgia, passing the 5% threshold.

Meanwhile, Imedi‘s exit poll indicates Georgian Dream received 56.1%, with Gakharia – For Georgia failing to meet the 5% barrier.

HarrisX:

According to an exit poll conducted by HarrisX for Mtavari Arkhi, the votes are distributed as follows:

Coalition for Change (includes the Akhal party led by Nika Gvaramia and Nika Melia, Girchi, and Droa) — 18%

(includes the Akhal party led by Nika Gvaramia and Nika Melia, Girchi, and Droa) — 18% Unity – United National Movement Alliance (comprising the United National Movement founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, and European Georgia) — 13%

(comprising the United National Movement founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili, Strategy Aghmashenebeli, and European Georgia) — 13% Strong Georgia Alliance (includes Lelo, Freedom Square, and Citizens-Aleko Elisashvili) — 9%

(includes Lelo, Freedom Square, and Citizens-Aleko Elisashvili) — 9% Gakharia – For Georgia — 8%

— 8% Ruling Georgian Dream — 42%

These results reflect data as of 18:00.

GORBI

According to an exit poll conducted by Gorbi for the pro-government TV channel Imedi, the results of the parliamentary elections are as follows:

Coalition for Change — 12.6%

— 12.6% Unity – United National Movement — 11.6%

— 11.6% Strong Georgia — 7.0%

— 7.0% Gakharia – For Georgia — 4.8%

— 4.8% Georgian Dream — 56.1%

These results reflect data as of 18:30.

EDISON RESEARCH

According to an exit poll by Edison Research for the TV channel Formula, the vote distribution is as follows:

Coalition for Change — 16.7%

— 16.7% Unity – United National Movement — 16.7%

— 16.7% Strong Georgia — 10.3%

— 10.3% Gakharia – For Georgia — 8.2%

— 8.2% Georgian Dream — 40.9%

These results reflect data as of 18:00.