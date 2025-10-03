PACE adopts another critical resolution on Georgia

PACE resolution on Georgia

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted another critical resolution on Georgia. It was backed by 68 members, with seven opposing and two abstaining.

PACE resolution on “Supporting Democracy and Rule of Law in Georgia”

Democracy backsliding poses a serious threat to European standards.

The Assembly criticises the government’s isolationist policies, persecution of opposition, media, and civil society, as well as “foreign agent” laws.

Concerns are raised over inadequate conditions for upcoming local elections and the absence of international observers.

The idea of banning opposition parties is condemned as creating a “risk of one-party dictatorship.”

The Assembly expresses “deep regret” that Georgian authorities systematically ignore its concerns and recommendations on the democratic crisis, widely shared by the international community.