PACE adopts another critical resolution on Georgia
The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted another critical resolution on Georgia. It was backed by 68 members, with seven opposing and two abstaining.
- Democracy backsliding poses a serious threat to European standards.
- The Assembly criticises the government’s isolationist policies, persecution of opposition, media, and civil society, as well as “foreign agent” laws.
- Concerns are raised over inadequate conditions for upcoming local elections and the absence of international observers.
- The idea of banning opposition parties is condemned as creating a “risk of one-party dictatorship.”
- The Assembly expresses “deep regret” that Georgian authorities systematically ignore its concerns and recommendations on the democratic crisis, widely shared by the international community.
- The existence of democracy in Georgia is called into question.
- The Assembly condemns the Georgian authorities’ hostile attitude toward European organisations and their member states.
- Concerns are raised over ongoing threats and reprisals, including mass dismissals of critical civil servants, jeopardising an independent and impartial civil service.
- Support is expressed for Georgian civil society, condemning the persecution of journalist Mzia Amaglobeli and other political prisoners.
- PACE urges the Georgian authorities to end pressure on democratic institutions and expresses readiness for dialogue.