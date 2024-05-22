fbpx
The prime minister of Georgia arrived at the funeral of the president of Iran

Georgian PM at Raisi’s funeral

Georgia’s prime minister Irakli Kobakhidze and foreign minister Ilia Darchiashvili arrived in Tehran to attend the funeral ceremony of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The Georgian government didn’t announce the trip until the last minute, only sharing details after Kobakhidze and Darchiashvili had already flown to Iran.

It is known that leaders of Hamas and Hezbollah also attended the funeral of the Iranian president.

Earlier this week, after the news of Raisi’s death was confirmed, the Iranian president was referred to as a “worthy supporter” in a statement by the terrorist group Hamas.

President Ibrahim Raisi and minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian died on May 19 as a result of a helicopter crash.

In 1988, Ibrahim Raisi, who at the time held the position of deputy prosecutor general, was one of the organizers of mass extrajudicial executions of political prisoners in Iran.

