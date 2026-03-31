Opposition alliance in Georgia launches nationwide mobilisation campaign

An alliance of opposition parties in Georgia has announced the launch of a nationwide mobilisation campaign, set to culminate in a large-scale rally on 26 May, the country’s Independence Day.

The alliance’s statement was delivered at a briefing on 31 March by Zurab Japaridze, leader of the party Girchi — More Freedom. He said the launch date was chosen symbolically, marking the 31 March 1991 referendum, when Georgians voted to restore independence. He also recalled 26 May 1918, when Georgia first declared independence.

The statement notes that both dates—31 March and 26 May—are among the most significant milestones in the country’s history and are tied to the question of statehood. According to the alliance, Georgia now faces a similar challenge once again.

The opposition grouping says the campaign is designed for broad public participation. It aims to strengthen direct communication with citizens, counter what it describes as “regime propaganda”, transform public protest and demands for change into political action, overcome fear, and increase participation in the protest movement.

The campaign will last for two months, leading up to the planned rally in Tbilisi on 26 May.

Alliance members also called on other political and civic groups, as well as active citizens, to join the process. The statement expressed gratitude to those who, as they put it, are “held captive by the regime” or face such a risk, as well as to people taking part in ongoing protests in various cities across Georgia.

“We promise no easy path or miracles, but we know this: if we do not act, nothing will change. If we do act, a change of regime will become only a matter of time and cost,” the statement said.

Nationwide mobilisation campaign in Georgia