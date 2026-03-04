Georgia’s opposition forms alliance. What is their agreement about?

Georgian opposition agreement

Nine Georgian opposition parties — Akhali, Girchi – More Freedom, Droa, European Georgia, National Democratic Party, Unity – National Movement, Freedom Square, Strategy Aghmashenebeli and Federalists — signed a document titled “Common Strategy for Victory and Rules of Cooperation” on 2 March 2026.

The agreement sets out both a political strategy and a code of conduct aimed at forming a united opposition front to replace the government.

The opposition alliance defines its main goal as “preserving national independence and statehood”. In the document, Georgia’s de facto ruler Bidzina Ivanishvili and his party Georgian Dream are described as an “autocratic, criminal regime” which, according to the authors, can be removed only through peaceful means.

The “iron curtain” metaphor and a historic choice

The authors of the document say Georgia is facing a historic choice. In their view, this is not simply a struggle to replace a bad government, but a decision about where a new “iron curtain” will fall and on which side Georgia will stand.

The text sets out a clear narrative: preserving the current system, they say, would lead to deeper poverty, corruption and international isolation, while change would mean returning the country to a Euro-Atlantic path.

An overwhelming majority and peaceful protest

The central idea of the document is that an authoritarian regime will change only when an “overwhelming majority” of citizens see that political change is necessary to protect their most important interests. The opposition stresses that this process must remain peaceful and take place within constitutional rights.

The document rejects what it calls “artificially imposed deadlines”, behind-the-scenes deals and participation in processes that would legitimise the government. Instead, the parties say their goal is to mobilise, organise and expand protests, as well as increase international pressure.

Unity without uniformity

The agreement does not imply an ideological merger or consolidation around a single leader. The authors describe the alliance’s principle as “unity without uniformity”. Despite their different political views, the signatories agreed not to undermine the framework of the agreement in public communication or discredit one another.

At the same time, the agreement does not rule out the possibility of electoral unity in the future.

Elections, political prisoners and a coalition government

Parties in the alliance say victory is possible only if political prisoners are released and new, free and fair parliamentary elections are held. In their view, such elections would lead to the formation of a coalition government that would carry out reforms aimed at protecting Georgia’s independence, sovereignty and Euro-Atlantic integration.

The document states explicitly that Georgia’s security and lasting peace are impossible without a strategic partnership with the United States and integration into the European Union and NATO.

Code of conduct: internal rules for the opposition

The document outlines the following principles of cooperation:

no party has the right to present itself as the sole representative of the opposition

public discrediting of one another or accusations of collusion with the regime are prohibited

ideological debates are acceptable if they do not harm the shared goal

discrediting peaceful protests is unacceptable

The text also pays particular attention to parties whose leaders are in prison or in exile. They are required to appoint an official representative who will express the party’s position in a unified format.

A political signal to international partners

One of the aims of the document is not only to strengthen support inside the country but also to signal to international partners that the opposition in Georgia represents a “democratic alternative” to oligarchic rule.

Through its rhetoric and structure, the agreement seeks to achieve two goals at once: to reduce internal fragmentation and to secure broader public support.

