One person killed, one wounded in a shootout with police in Abkhazia

One killed, one wounded in a shootout in Abkhazia

In Abkhazia, a man was killed in a shootout with the police. The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that it had prevented an assassination attempt on its employees. Social media users note that the defendants in the case tried to avenge their deceased friend.

According to the information disseminated by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, law enforcement agencies obtained an operational information about the impending attempt on the life of employees of the Gagra Department of the Ministry’s branch. During the an operation aimed at detaining the suspects – two residents of the village of Bzypta, a shootout took place between them and the police officers.

As a result, one of the suspects died, the other was seriously wounded.

The incident immediately caused an outrage in the society. A few hours after the operation, the vice-president of Abkhazia Badra Gunba met with the leadership of the Gagra region, where he discussed the situation related to the prevention of an attempt on the life of the police.

On the same day, a congress of youth organized by the opposition was to take place in Sukhum. However, its organizers decided to postpone the event due to the incident in Gagra.

Meanwhile, social media users unanimously claim that the assassination attempt is associated with the death of twenty-five-year-old Anri Ateiba.

On August 7 this year, Anri Ateiba was detained on suspicion of using violence against police officers. The next day, his lawyer said that there were signs of beatings on his body.

On the night of August 12, Anri Ateiba was found in a cell while attempting to commit suicide. He was hospitalized while in coma, and a month later, without regaining consciousness, he died in one of the Georgian clinics.

Anri Ateib’s relatives claimed that he was beaten and tortured at the police station, and thus driven to suicide.

The Prosecutor General’s Office launched a criminal case in regards to the death of Ateib, but there was no serious investigation of the incident.

Perhaps it was the inaction of the investigating authorities that prompted two friends of the deceased Ateib to take revenge.

