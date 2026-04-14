'On security, we are in the same boat': Armenian experts on visit to Azerbaijan

The fourth meeting of the Peace Bridge initiative took place on 10–12 April. Representatives of NGOs, media and analytical centres from both Armenia and Azerbaijan took part. This marked the second visit of Armenian experts to Azerbaijan. The first visit involved five founding members, while the second brought together an expanded group of 19 experts. Participants alternate the round tables between Armenia and Azerbaijan. During the last two meetings, in both countries, participants did not travel by air. They crossed the interstate land border at the Tavush–Gazakh section instead. This part of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has already been delimited and demarcated. Participants completed all required border and passport procedures. After the meeting in Gabala, organisers said it took place in an “atmosphere of constructive dialogue and frank discussions”. Participants in Gabala also met Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan. They discussed regional security, the progress of the peace process and the role of civil society in normalising relations between the two countries.

“There are topics we are not yet ready to discuss”

During a press conference in Yerevan, participants in the Peace Bridge initiative told journalists that discussions in Gabala covered a wide range of issues. They addressed Armenian-Azerbaijani relations in detail. Topics included the peace treaty, the unblocking of communications and potential cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

They told journalists that no topics are formally off-limits. However, they said both sides are not yet ready to discuss some issues in depth.

“Both sides are not yet able to discuss the past. They are not ready. They have not healed their wounds or overcome the pain. This initiative is about the moment when we will be able to address even these very painful issues,” said Naira Sultanyan, director of the Democracy Development Foundation.

Among the topics discussed, political analyst Areg Kochinyan highlighted the potential for cooperation between Armenia and Azerbaijan in hydrocarbons and electricity.

He also said that experts involved in the initiative are developing ideas and proposals to strengthen the peace process. One of these initiatives has already started. It involves a series of joint programmes by the Yerevan and Baku press clubs.

According to Boris Navasardyan, honorary president of the Yerevan Press Club, both Azerbaijani partners and local media show strong interest in the initiative:

“The current atmosphere and the intensity of contacts give grounds for optimism. Once the official Armenian-Azerbaijani format becomes more active, more specific initiatives will follow. These will involve concrete organisations and individuals participating in the 20+20 format of the Peace Bridge initiative. We will see progress in very specific thematic areas.”

Participants in the Peace Bridge initiative also do not rule out the creation of new formats. In particular, they are considering work in separate clusters. This could later include cooperation between business representatives, environmental experts, economists and specialists from other fields in both countries.

“Humanitarian issues should not be politicised”

Naira Sultanyan said Armenian and Azerbaijani partners jointly shape the discussion agenda, without interference from the authorities:

“We mainly focus on three issues. These are the problems that concern us, the obstacles to the peace process, and the opportunities we do not want to miss.”

She stressed that Armenian participants once again raised the issue of detainees held in Azerbaijan, as well as missing persons:

“We had an open and frank discussion. We once again underlined that the issue of detainees does not fit into the logic of the peace process. The process has moved much further ahead. These issues must be resolved to guarantee further progress in the peace process.”

She also said participants are trying to understand how they can help build trust between the sides. The aim is to create an environment where humanitarian issues become “less toxic, are not politicised and are not used as instruments of pressure.”

“Armenia and Azerbaijan face shared challenges”

Representatives of Armenian and Azerbaijani civil society also discussed the regional situation. Political analyst Narek Minasyan said both sides agree on one point. The war in Ukraine on the one hand, and developments around Iran on the other, create serious challenges for the South Caucasus. He described the region as “now effectively an island of stability and peace”.

Participants in the initiative believe it is in the interests of both Yerevan and Baku to prevent further escalation. They want to avoid any expansion of conflict and seek a resolution as soon as possible:

“The Azerbaijani side delivered a fairly clear message on this. In their view, Armenia and Azerbaijan are in the same boat when it comes to security. The regional challenges we face are shared. We therefore need to assess the current situation and try to strengthen it.”

He also stressed that discussions led experts to a shared conclusion. The current level of relations between the two countries has created a certain “security immunity”. Without it, there would be a “significant risk of interference by third countries and an expansion of the geography of the conflict in the region.”

“There are concerns about the implementation of the TRIPP programme”

Experts also discussed how regional developments could affect the implementation of the TRIPP project.

“Trump route for international peace and prosperity” (TRIPP) is a proposed road that will connect Azerbaijan with its exclave of Nakhchivan through Armenian territory. For several years, Yerevan and Baku failed to reach an agreement on this issue. Azerbaijan demanded a route it referred to as the “Zangezur corridor”. Armenian authorities said they were ready to unblock all transport links. However, they rejected the term “corridor”, as it implies a loss of control and, therefore, sovereignty over the territory. Only on 8 August, in Washington, did the sides reach an agreement. They agreed that the road would remain under Armenia’s sovereign control. The United States would take part in the unblocking process as a business partner. As a result, the project became known as the “Trump route”, named after the mediator.

“We are trying to understand what solutions are possible if events drag on, if a war in Iran continues, or if TRIPP is suddenly seen as infrastructure that could come under attack during a conflict,” said another participant in the initiative, political analyst Samvel Meliksetyan.

He said both the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides share these concerns. He stressed that the connection with Nakhchivan remains a key issue for Baku:

“The possibility of unblocking depends on efforts from the Armenian side as well. We have become used to closed borders. We have not developed as a transit country. When you are not a transit country, you do not think about road quality in terms of competitiveness.”

Meliksetyan said Armenia needs to develop high-quality transport links and technical solutions to remain competitive. He gave an example from his trip to Gabala. Armenian experts travelled on the Ganja–Gabala train, which runs at around 100 km/h. Train speeds on Armenian railways are significantly lower.

“This is not about forgetting the past”

Areg Kochinyan stressed that representatives of state institutions in both Armenia and Azerbaijan told participants during meetings that peace between the two countries has already been established. At the same time, he rejected accusations that the initiative seeks to erase the tragedies experienced by the two societies:

“The initiative is not about forgetting the past, or changing, adjusting or editing it. It aims to build new narratives and new opportunities alongside existing narratives, history and reality.”

The political analyst said no one can guarantee the success of the initiative or of the peace process as a whole. However, he added that “there will never be peace” without sustained efforts in this direction:

“In my view, even the signing of a peace agreement is not the end point of peace, but the starting point. From that moment, the real process of building peace between societies and shaping genuine peace will begin.”

“An insider’s perspective”

Naira Martikyan, JAMnews editor in Armenia, also took part in the round table. She shared her impressions with colleagues from the Armenian editorial team:

“I will say straight away that my impressions are positive and encouraging. I returned with greater confidence that peace has been established. During the sessions and informal conversations with colleagues, I saw that there is a genuine willingness for peace in Azerbaijan. This was also confirmed by Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan:

‘Peace has been established. Azerbaijan fully supports the peace agenda,’ he said.

Moreover, he asked us to convey to our societies that the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been resolved.

We are in a unique situation. A war is taking place right next to us, in Iran. At the same time, two neighbouring countries with a long history of conflict are discussing how to build cooperation across a wide range of areas.

After two meetings with Azerbaijani colleagues, I believe this direct and open dialogue benefits both sides. Experts from Armenia and Azerbaijan are putting forward interesting and even unexpected proposals. These ideas could change life in both countries and across the region.

Overall, this is a very positive process. What matters now is that it continues and reaches the stage where ideas turn into practical results.”