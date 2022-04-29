fbpx
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Oil mill plant on fire in Baku after Azerbaijan sent humanitarian assiatnce to Ukraine

A large fire near Baku destroyed an oil mill in an industrial park. The fight with the fire lasted 13 hours. Politician Natik Jafarli drew attention to the fact that the fire occurred a day after another humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine. Most of the food sent to Ukraine was produced in this factory.

What happened?

All night on Friday, April 29, not far from Baku, on the territory of the Sumgayit Industrial Park, the oil mill of the Azersun company was on fire. The fire was extinguished at 8:24 am, 13 hours after the start of the fire.

large fire near Baku destroyed an oil mill
Extinguishing a fire at an oil mill near Baku. April 29, 2022. Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the fire covered an area of 5,000 square meters.

Currently, burnt buildings are being demolished in the area of the fire, other necessary measures are being taken, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a statement.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

The Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan opened a criminal case on the fact of the fire.

large fire near Baku destroyed an oil mill
All that was left of the factory after the fire. April 29, 2022. Photo: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan

Preliminary investigation showed that the fire in the industrial park started from a place of accumulation of plastic waste, and then spread to food and other warehouses.

Expert commentary

“Yesterday another humanitarian aid was sent from Sumgayit to Ukraine, consisting of medicines and food. Of the products, there were mainly canned food made by the Azersun company.

And today, there was a huge fire in the warehouses of this company. Coincidence? I don’t know, maybe yes, maybe not.

We live in difficult times. Both the government, and the opposition, and society, and the media must be responsible. The state belongs to all of us, independence is our common value. If there is no independence, it doesn’t matter who you are – the government or the opposition”, Natig Jafarli, one of the leaders of the Republican Alternative opposition party, wrote on his Facebook page.

Humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The latest, seventh batch of humanitarian cargo sent to Ukraine from Azerbaijan consisted of medicines for emergency medical care, as well as food and food products.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the total weight of the shipped cargo worth 3.37 million manats [approximately $2 million] amounted to over 170 tons.

large fire near Baku destroyed an oil mill
A plane with humanitarian aid for Ukraine at the Baku airport. Photo: Report

