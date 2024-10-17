NGOs and Media Organizations of Georgia to Challenge the "Foreign Agents" Law in Strasbourg Court

The Foreign Agents Law in Georgia

Georgian non-governmental and media organizations will challenge the so-called “Russian law” in the Strasbourg Court. This was announced at a briefing by Nona Kurdovanidze, chairwoman of the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA).

According to her, the severe consequences caused by the “Russian law” will be contested in the European Court of Human Rights on behalf of 16 media projects, 120 civil organizations, and four individuals.

“The ‘Russian law’ is aimed not only at restricting the freedom of civil society and media but also at dividing all citizens and suppressing critical voices. The fight against independent organizations using Russian methods not only violates fundamental human rights but also undermines the unwavering choice of the Georgian people regarding integration into Euro-Atlantic structures.

Despite the Constitutional Court’s failure to fulfill its obligations, our struggle against the ‘Russian law’ continues, and it will surely end successfully,” Kurdovanidze stated.

On October 9, the Constitutional Court did not suspend the implementation of the “foreign agents” law but accepted the lawsuit for consideration. The plenary session of judges made this decision a month after consultations.

The lawsuit was brought by the President of Georgia, representatives of the opposition, non-governmental organizations, and media regarding the compliance of the “Russian law” with the Constitution of Georgia.

The Constitutional Court stated that substantive discussions on the case would begin; however, the plaintiffs’ request to suspend the implementation of the contested provisions until a final decision is made will not be granted.

The decision includes various opinions from several judges, including Giorgi Kverenchkhiladze and Teimuraz Tugushi, regarding the suspension of the contested provisions.

The four lawsuits filed with the Constitutional Court by the president, public and media organizations, and the opposition were consolidated into a single case. The hearings began on August 29.

