Azerbaijan: record number of daily coronavirus cases third time in a row

  • Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

    Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia
    New cases 491 560 8
    Generally infected  12,729 20,268 906
    New deaths 0 0 0
    Generally died 154 350 14
    Recovered 6,799 9,002 755

  • Azerbaijan: record number of daily coronavirus cases third time in a row

    491 new cases were registered in the past day in Azerbaijan. In total, 12, 729 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

    6 deaths in a day, in total 154 victims.

    6,799 have recovered.

    Azerbaijan has reinstated several quarantine regulations, returning the SMS exit permission system and extending quarantine until 1 August.

    During this period, people will again only be able to leave the house for 2-3 hours only by SMS permissions. This system was in place in Azerbaijan in April, 2020.

    • Baku: Hide a coronavirus diagnosis or just ignore it? Why not both?

  • A timeline of events in the Caucasus related to coronavirus epidemic, 17-21 June, 2020

