Azerbaijan: record number of daily coronavirus cases third time in a row
Statistics: sick, dead, recovered - Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia
Azerbaijan Armenia Georgia New cases 491 560 8 Generally infected 12,729 20,268 906 New deaths 0 0 0 Generally died 154 350 14 Recovered 6,799 9,002 755
491 new cases were registered in the past day in Azerbaijan. In total, 12, 729 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
6 deaths in a day, in total 154 victims.
6,799 have recovered.
Azerbaijan has reinstated several quarantine regulations, returning the SMS exit permission system and extending quarantine until 1 August.
During this period, people will again only be able to leave the house for 2-3 hours only by SMS permissions. This system was in place in Azerbaijan in April, 2020.
