Several military factories in Russia suspend operations after mass COVID-19 infections
The leading factory Fakel was stopped in Kaliningrad, where they produce engines for spacecrafts. At least 82 employees are infected there.
The city of Severodvinsk in Siberia is closed for entry and exit, two large military factories stopped there, they produce nuclear warships and submarines.
The seven-story building of the ambulance hospital in Severodvinsk has been converted for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
As of June 17, the total number of cases of infections in Russia is 553,301, the number of deaths is 7,478.
Doctors and experts, however, continue to claim that these statistics are falsified and the real picture is much worse.
