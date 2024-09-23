Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live
Monday, September 22, Georgia. Washington cuts ties with Georgia's Prime Minister and his administration - TV channel "Formula"
● Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze is expected to announce in his upcoming speech at the annual UN General Assembly in New York the potential signing of a non-aggression pact with the separatist regimes of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, according to TV channel Formula. Russia and representatives of these two self-proclaimed republics have long demanded such a pact at the Geneva negotiations. For years, Georgia has unilaterally pledged this commitment, including at the UN and the European Parliament. Many experts and journalists from “Formula” believe that if such a treaty is signed, Tbilisi would, in effect, be recognizing Sukhumi and Tskhinvali as parties to the conflict and subjects of international law, rather than Russia.
● Formula also reports that, according to its sources, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the honorary chairman of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party, has received a personal message from Washington stating that the U.S. will cease communication with Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his administration. This followed a meeting between the prime minister and the U.S. ambassador to Georgia, during which Kobakhidze openly threatened Washington. The same sources claim that Ivanishvili intends to recall Georgia’s ambassador from the U.S.
● Thirty members of the European Parliament have urged the EU to publish a clear action plan if the Georgian government fails to ensure free elections on October 26. Their proposals include halting government funding, imposing severe sanctions on key figures, and informing the Georgian public about these measures. Read more here
● A delegation from the PACE arrives in Georgia today to assess the pre-election situation. PACE previously stated that free parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26 are under threat. The delegation will meet with officials, party representatives, civil society, and media, with findings to be shared in a separate statement.
● Political analyst Gia Khukhashvili: “According to my sources, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze reached out to high-ranking officials in Israel, asking for help to arrange an urgent meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. If true, this is yet another moral low. Kobakhidze, who recently visited Iran and stood beside terrorists obsessed with destroying Israel, is now seeking help from Israeli politicians.”
● Under a new decree from the Minister of Justice, media outlets and NGOs listed in the “foreign agents” registry are no longer required to provide personal identification numbers, but banking data and salary amounts must still be reported. This amendment was made on the 51st day after the “foreign agents” law came into effect. Nearly three weeks later, the Constitutional Court has yet to issue a decision on three lawsuits filed against the law, one of which challenges the publication of personal information.
● The ruling “Georgian Dream” party released a campaign video featuring prominent civil society figures alongside the message “No to the moral degradation of society.” Major NGOs condemned the video as incitement to violence. According to the election law, all TV channels are required to broadcast permitted campaign ads from parliamentary political parties. However, three independent channels—Mtavari, Pirveli, and Formula—refused to air the clip and were fined 5,000 lari (about $2,800). If unpaid, they will incur new fines that will be double the original amount. Transparency International Georgia, whose staff also appeared in the video, said the ad shows members of at least two organizations registered as election observers for the October 26 parliamentary elections. The TV channels have appealed to the court, and Transparency has filed complaints with the Central Election Commission and the regulator, requesting the video’s removal.
● Russian businesses now account for approximately 8.1% of all registered companies in Georgia. Russian-owned enterprises have penetrated every industry, often through offshore entities, and many are registered at fictitious addresses. Detailed findings from IDFI can be found here.
● In Tbilisi, the famous transgender model Kesaria Abramidze, who was brutally murdered by her partner, was laid to rest. More than a thousand people, including President Salome Zourabichvili, attended the funeral. This murder has shocked society, bringing renewed attention to femicide and transphobia in the country. Kesaria was killed a day after a homophobic law against “LGBT propaganda” was passed.
● Greek media report that a Georgian citizen has been arrested for attacking police officers at Thessaloniki airport. During the arrest, he fought back and even bit one officer on the leg. He was sentenced to 29 months in prison, and an investigation revealed he had been living illegally in Greece and was trying to leave the country when he was apprehended.
Monday, September 22, Azerbaijan. The candidates for the positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament will be decided today
● Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is on a working visit to the U.S. to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.
● Today, the candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party will be selected. On Saturday, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan approved the results of the September 1 snap elections for the Milli Majlis.
● The disposal of expired and unusable ammunition will begin today at the Seyfeli training ground.
● An Azerbaijani soldier, Musa Bayramov, died from a gunshot wound in the Gubadli district. A criminal case has been opened.
📸 Baku waterfront at night.
Monday, September 22, Armenia. A meeting between Pashinyan and Erdoğan is possible in New York
● Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in the U.S. The government press office has not disclosed his scheduled meetings, but Turkish media report that Turkey’s president plans to meet the Armenian prime minister on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. There are also speculations about a possible meeting with the Azerbaijani side.
● Armenia’s men’s chess team placed 6th, and the women’s team 5th at the World Chess Olympiad in Budapest, with both teams scoring 17 points. India’s teams won the Olympiad.
● The “Tavush for the Homeland” movement will resume protests with a rally at Republic Square in Yerevan on October 2. The movement’s leader, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, promised a “patient and consistent struggle,” stating that protesters “cannot afford mistakes.” Protests led by Galstanyan paused in June, when his main demand was the resignation of the current prime minister, with Galstanyan himself being named the opposition’s candidate for the role. Read more here
