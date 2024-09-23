President of Georgia: "They want to legalize the use of force"

Georgian President Zourabichvili opposes the government

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili stated at a special briefing on September 23 that “the pro-Russian orientation of the Georgian government is becoming increasingly evident,” leading the country toward internal conflict and international isolation.

In her view, the ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” lacks hope of winning the parliamentary elections through voter support and is attempting to provoke confrontation within society to later legitimize the use of force.

“They know they can no longer win through voting, and they want to push the country ‘to the brink’ […]

This is why we are told that someone from outside wants a revolution and a coup, and that we (the opposition) want it too. This narrative will lead us to a point where the use of force (which I hope they will not resort to) will seem legitimate in their eyes,” Zurabishvili said.

She urged citizens to participate in the elections on October 26 and choose “independence, progress, and Europe.”

Additionally, Zurabishvili explained the reasons for the failure to unite two opposition parties: he party “For Georgia” led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and the party “Lelo.”

She believes this is due to, first, a lack of a culture of compromise, and second, distrust and suspicion.

After unsuccessful negotiations with Lelo leader Mamuka Khazaradze regarding the unification of electoral lists, Giorgi Gakharia signed the “Georgian Charter,” initiated by Zurabishvili, which unites most of the country’s pro-Western opposition parties.

At the briefing, Zurabishvili described this charter as a “plan of action for returning to Europe.”