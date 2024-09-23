fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

President of Georgia: "They want to legalize the use of force"

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian President Zourabichvili opposes the government

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili stated at a special briefing on September 23 that “the pro-Russian orientation of the Georgian government is becoming increasingly evident,” leading the country toward internal conflict and international isolation.

Georgian President Zourabichvili opposes the government

In her view, the ruling party, “Georgian Dream,” lacks hope of winning the parliamentary elections through voter support and is attempting to provoke confrontation within society to later legitimize the use of force.

They know they can no longer win through voting, and they want to push the country ‘to the brink’ […]

This is why we are told that someone from outside wants a revolution and a coup, and that we (the opposition) want it too. This narrative will lead us to a point where the use of force (which I hope they will not resort to) will seem legitimate in their eyes,” Zurabishvili said.

She urged citizens to participate in the elections on October 26 and choose “independence, progress, and Europe.”

Additionally, Zurabishvili explained the reasons for the failure to unite two opposition parties: he party “For Georgia” led by former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and the party “Lelo.”

She believes this is due to, first, a lack of a culture of compromise, and second, distrust and suspicion.

After unsuccessful negotiations with Lelo leader Mamuka Khazaradze regarding the unification of electoral lists, Giorgi Gakharia signed the “Georgian Charter,” initiated by Zurabishvili, which unites most of the country’s pro-Western opposition parties.

At the briefing, Zurabishvili described this charter as a “plan of action for returning to Europe.”

Most read

1

Why have Western intelligence chiefs arrived in Azerbaijan? Comments from Baku

2

Georgia: A suspect has been arrested in the brutal murder of transgender woman Kesaria Abramidze

3

"If you don't have wings, at least let me fly." The case of Kesaria Abramidze's murder

4

"U.S. warns Georgian authorities not to go down this path," - former White House officials on sanctions

5

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from September 16-20, 2024

6

The EU is ready to suspend visa-free travel over the 'rollback of democracy in Georgia,' reports Formula TV

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews