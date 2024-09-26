fbpx
Salome Zourabichvili
"Never seen anything so disgraceful": Georgia's president on banners of war-torn Ukrainian cities

President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili called the new campaign banners from the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” which depict war-torn cities in Ukraine, “shameful.”

“Georgian Dream” used images of bombed Ukrainian cities on their campaign banners to intimidate voters.

The banners feature pictures of a destroyed church, a theater in Mariupol, and more, accompanied by the phrase “No to war.” In contrast, various locations in Georgia are shown with the message “I chose peace.” The banners also cross out the electoral numbers of four major opposition parties, suggesting that “Georgian Dream” wants to convince voters that they would lead the country into war.

The banners have been placed in several locations around Tbilisi.

I have never seen anything so disgraceful, so offensive to our culture, traditions, history, and faith… Where are you? What a pathetic act to present a poster created in the KGB’s forge to your people, showing such a lack of dignity and shame!” Salome Zourabichvili wrote on Facebook.


“Georgian Dream” also released a campaign video featuring images of war-torn Ukrainian cities.

