"Never seen anything so disgraceful": Georgia's president on banners of war-torn Ukrainian cities

“Georgian Dream” used images of bombed Ukrainian cities on their campaign banners to intimidate voters.

The banners feature pictures of a destroyed church, a theater in Mariupol, and more, accompanied by the phrase “No to war.” In contrast, various locations in Georgia are shown with the message “I chose peace.” The banners also cross out the electoral numbers of four major opposition parties, suggesting that “Georgian Dream” wants to convince voters that they would lead the country into war.

The banners have been placed in several locations around Tbilisi.