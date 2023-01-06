Fertility treatment in Armenia to be free for everyone

Fertility treatment in Armenia

The Armenian government has decided to provide fertility treatment free to all citizens. Until now this concession was available only to soldiers, families of deceased soldiers, and those living in border settlements.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan said that since the beginning of the program in 2020, 251 children have been born. The government expects the move to improve the demographic situation in the country.

The infertility program has been running for two years now. Expanding those eligible for the service was decided at a recent government meeting, and now all citizens of Armenia are eligible.

“Regardless of the place of residence, social, marital status, the program will be available to all citizens of Armenia, and they will be able to overcome infertility, thanks to funding from the state budget,” Avanesyan said. Infertility in Armenia is high. According to a study conducted by the United Nations Population Group, it was 16.8% in 2021. The WHO maintains that 15% is a crisis threshold.

The state will also support couples living in border areas in overcoming secondary infertility, i.e. those who have been pregnant before but experience difficulty in subsequent conception.

According to the minister, in the future the possibility of supporting citizens with secondary infertility and those living outside border settlements will be considered. She believes this to be important, because “as in many European countries, there is a certain increase in secondary infertility in Armenia.”

During discussion of the program, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that unmarried or divorced women can also take advantage of the program.

Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan told reporters that the program has been successful over the past two years, and the demographic situation in the country is expected to improve.

Avanesyan says these services are currently only available in Yerevan:

“We have to solve the issue of technical equipment and skilled workers. We intend to expand the reach of the program to Vanadzor and Gyumri. I hope that during this year we will be able to make the first stage of the program available in the regions as well.”

