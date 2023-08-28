Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Monday, August 28, Azerbaijan. "We defend our territory, our borders" - Ilham Aliyev spoke at Lachin Day celebration
● Lachin Day was celebrated in Azerbaijan. On 26 August 2022, this city came under Azerbaijani control after 28 years of occupation. The city, which is already home to over 1,000 former IDPs, hosted celebrations attended by President Ilham Aliyev.
● Speaking in Lachin, Ilham Aliyev said, “Armenia and those behind it have been weaving intrigues against us within the framework of various international organisations. Nothing can make us turn from our path. “23 April means the full restoration of our territorial integrity. The establishment of the border checkpoint means full restoration of our territorial integrity and we have done it within the framework of international law, we are defending our territory, we are defending and will continue to defend our borders.”
● The Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow has sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry over an event to mark the “30th anniversary of the formation of the Talysh-Mugan Autonomous Republic” in Yekaterinburg. “The Talysh-Mugan Autonomous Republic” was declared by a group of separatists in southern Azerbaijan in the early 1990s. The leaders of the criminal organisation were arrested and subsequently left the country.
● An Azerbaijani officer has died, the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said. Major of Medical Service Rovshan Mammadov had been being treated in Turkey for cancer.
● Prospects of the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey were discussed by the heads of the defence ministries of these countries at a meeting in Baku. Zakir Hasanov and Yashar Guler also touched upon regional security issues.
Monday, August 28, Armenia. More than 300 citizens in cars with Georgian licence plates held a rally
● The Armenian community of the USA held a rally in support of Nagorno-Karabakh outside Kim Kardashian’s house. They demanded the TV star to speak out about the situation in the unrecognised NKR.
● More than 300 citizens in cars with Georgian licence plates held a rally. The drivers say that the authorities want to pass a law, according to which when entering Armenia with Georgian number plates, Armenian citizens and those with dual citizenship must pay the full amount for customs clearance of the car, which is two to three times the cost of the car.
● Three minors died in the accident, driven by a 15-year-old teenager. The car, driven by the teenager, left the carriageway near a populated area and went off into a canal.
● Air Fest air show was held in Lori region. The programme included the flight of sports planes, drones, helicopters, paragliders and other flying machines. Teams from Armenia, Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia and Georgia participated.
Monday, August 28, Georgia. A part of a rock near the Shiomgvime Monastery collapsed
● Two more missing people continue to be searched for in the landslide collapse zone in the mountain resort of Shovi. Thirty-one bodies have been found and the identities of two people are being determined at this time.
● “Ukraine’s victory will also restore the territorial integrity of Georgia and Moldova” – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
● Six Ukrainian citizens who had been staying in the buffer zone on the Georgian-Russian border since 17 August have been let into Georgia. They are former prisoners from the Kherson region, who were taken to Russia by the occupation authorities. Read more here
● Georgian Orthodox Church celebrates today one of the 12 major feasts – the Dormition of the Mother of God.
● A part of a rock near the Shiomgvime Monastery in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region collapsed. No one was injured, the National Environmental Protection Agency says the danger is minimal at this stage.
● In Marneuli, the driver of a passenger car failed to manage control, went off the road and hit two pedestrians, and then crashed into the Liberty Bank building. The lives of the victims are not in any danger.
● Mikheil Saakashvili: “The extremely difficult situation of people is felt most of all in Guria – here it is best to see how Ivanishvili does not care about the Georgian people”.
