fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Several districts flooded as a result of heavy downpour in Tbilisi. VIDEO

messenger vk-black email copy print

Streets in Tbilisi were flooded as a result of heavy rain on the evening of 29 August. As can be seen from a video on social networks, the water flooded underground passages so much that it was only possible to swim across them. Several metro stations were flooded, water even poured into train cars.

On the waterfront, in the area of the big Eliava fairgrounds, several trees fell. In several neighbourhoods, cars were actually submerged, with only their roofs visible in the video. Power lines were also damaged.

Tbilisi City Hall issued a statement assuring that all relevant agencies together with the Emergency Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were fully mobilised immediately after the downpour started and started to fix the problems.

Residents were urged to refrain from travelling on the streets and if necessary to call the City Hall hotline: 2 72 22 22.

The biggest problems occurred in the dormitory neighbourhood of Gldani, said Tbilisi Mayor Kakhi Kaladze.

The Emergency Management Service said that according to the information they have, no one was injured.

Gldani:

This is also in Gldani. “The car park is flooded, the lifts don’t work, a man was stuck there, we could barely open the door. He could have been electrocuted, he was standing inside in the water.” – local resident Ani Mgeliashvili writes in social networks and publishes a video. As follows from the post, the building was built by the Archis company.

A newly opened bridge in Vashlisjvari district:

In the underground:

Eristavi street:

Most read

1

Why have Armenian women started marrying foreigners more often? Stories of three families

2

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 21-25 August, 2023

3

"Mostly Russian citizens and students of Armenian descent are leaving Karabakh." Comments from Baku

4

Sarkozy's: compromise with the Kremlin, and how he personally stopped Russian tanks 25 km from Tbilisi

5

"Baku intends to allow only the exit of people from Nagorno-Karabakh" - Pashinyan

6

Baku again detains Armenians at the Lachin checkpoint

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews