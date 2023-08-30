Several districts flooded as a result of heavy downpour in Tbilisi. VIDEO

Streets in Tbilisi were flooded as a result of heavy rain on the evening of 29 August. As can be seen from a video on social networks, the water flooded underground passages so much that it was only possible to swim across them. Several metro stations were flooded, water even poured into train cars.

On the waterfront, in the area of the big Eliava fairgrounds, several trees fell. In several neighbourhoods, cars were actually submerged, with only their roofs visible in the video. Power lines were also damaged.

Tbilisi City Hall issued a statement assuring that all relevant agencies together with the Emergency Management Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were fully mobilised immediately after the downpour started and started to fix the problems.

Residents were urged to refrain from travelling on the streets and if necessary to call the City Hall hotline: 2 72 22 22.

The biggest problems occurred in the dormitory neighbourhood of Gldani, said Tbilisi Mayor Kakhi Kaladze.

The Emergency Management Service said that according to the information they have, no one was injured.

Gldani:

This is also in Gldani. “The car park is flooded, the lifts don’t work, a man was stuck there, we could barely open the door. He could have been electrocuted, he was standing inside in the water.” – local resident Ani Mgeliashvili writes in social networks and publishes a video. As follows from the post, the building was built by the Archis company.

A newly opened bridge in Vashlisjvari district:

In the underground:

Eristavi street: