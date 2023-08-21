Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Monday, August 21, Azerbaijan. "Disgusting form of propaganda," commented a presidential aide in reference to France24
● An additional 24 families (comprising 68 individuals) of internally displaced persons have relocated from the suburbs of Baku to the city of Fizuli for permanent residence. Consequently, a total of 47 families have already made the transition to the newly constructed Fuzuli area.
● Ilham Aliyev is presently engaged in a working visit to Budapest. On the preceding day, he engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, in addition to meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
● Hikmet Hajiyev, an aide to the President of Azerbaijan, has accused the France24 agency of indulging in “a repugnant form of propaganda, devoid of objectivity and journalistic ethics.” Hajiyev asserted that French journalists, in their coverage, erroneously depicted an elderly Azerbaijani woman as an Armenian resident of Karabakh. In reality, the photograph was taken in 2020 in Ganja.
● Azerbaijani grandmaster Nijat Abasov suffered a defeat against Norwegian Magnus Carlsen in the semi-finals of the World Chess Cup in Baku. He will now contend for the third-place position.
Monday, August 21, Armenia. A transgender man died in a fire in the center of Yerevan; reportedly, he was killed
● A transgender man has tragically lost his life in a fire in the center of Yerevan. Media reports indicate that he was fatally stabbed prior to the incident, following which the residence was set ablaze. The motive behind this incident is currently unknown.
● “The worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh could imperil the efforts of Armenia and the international community to establish stability in the region,” cautioned Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan during a conversation with the departing EU Ambassador to Armenia, Andrea Wiktorin.
● Flights between Yerevan and Kapan are scheduled to operate twice a week. Ticket prices commence at 20,000 AMD (approximately $55).
● Anna Arevshatyan has been placed under arrest for a two-month period after being charged with mistreating her own daughter. Measures have also been taken to safeguard the well-being of her minor children, who have already been placed in appropriate care facilities.
● Loved ones and friends of Helen Dadayan, who tragically lost her life in an accident, are persisting in their efforts to have her remains transported to her family in Karabakh. On this occasion, her mother organized a demonstration outside the office of the Red Cross in the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR). Representatives of the Red Cross have indicated that they lack the necessary authorization from Baku to facilitate the transportation of the girl’s body.
Monday, August 21, Georgia. The leader of the pro-Russian "Alt-info" predicts turmoil and casualties in Georgia
● The death toll in the natural disaster in the mountain resort of Shovi has risen to 28 people. Rescuers found a body located 55 kilometers from the epicenter of the disaster.
● Search operations are continuing in the disaster zone. Military personnel are also participating in these efforts. The search area has significantly expanded, encompassing searches in the channels of the Chanchakha and Rioni rivers, as well as in island areas along them. This information has been disseminated by the Ministry of Defense.
● All opposition factions are calling for the establishment of a parliamentary commission to probe the actions of the authorities during the occurrence of a massive landslide in Shovi. Sergo Chikhladze, the spokesperson for the Agmashenebeli Strategy, made this statement. The authorities are facing significant public criticism, with concerns being raised about the insufficient presence of rescue equipment and the absence of an early warning system, as well as the dearth of trustworthy information. Read more here
● Konstantin Morgoshia, one of the leaders of the pro-Russian movement “Alt-Info,” has published a conspiracy theory regarding the anticipated developments in Georgia over the coming months. According to his account, the country will initially not attain the status of a candidate member of the European Union. Following this, large-scale protests are predicted to ensue. The ruling party, in order to maintain power, is speculated to require victims from among the conservative faction. Morgoshia adds that there are discussions about “two plans to eliminate him.”
● Most of the individuals deported from Germany are citizens of Georgia, as reported by DW.
● The low-cost German airline Eurowings has announced plans to commence direct flights between Berlin and Tbilisi starting from December.
📷 Photo of the disaster zone: MIA
