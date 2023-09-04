Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live
Latest news in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia – daily roundup of local media from three South Caucasus countries, opinions, photo, video.
-
Monday, September 4, Georgia. European Council President and Western leaders welcome and support Georgian President
● A month after a terrible natural disaster occurred in the mountain resort of Shovi. As a result of the landslide on 3 August, 31 people were found dead and the search for two children is still ongoing.
● European Council President Charles Michel hailed the Georgian President, “her commitment to moving the country forward on the European path” and put a picture from his meeting with Salome Zurabishvili on his X account. “You have the full support of the European Union. The European Commission’s decision to grant Georgia an EU perspective is a historic opportunity. Further reforms are needed – justice, depolarisation, de-oligarchisation. And the formation of an inclusive political culture” – wrote Charles Michel. Georgian authorities said the president had violated their ban on travelling to Europe and lobbying for a European perspective for Georgia, and announced the start of an impeachment against her. Read more here
● “This is an attempt to divert attention from the real problems in Georgia” – MEP Viola von Kramon on the impeachment of the president announced by the ruling party.
● “Georgian Dream” threatens the European dream of the people of Georgia. I express my solidarity with President Salome Zurabishvili, who is a true European leader” – Head of the German Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee Michael Roth.
● “Bravo, Madame President Zurabishvili, for your role in promoting a European future for Georgia!” – wrote French Ambassador to Georgia Cheraz Ghasri in her X account.
● The international conference “Defeat Putinism!” will be held in Tbilisi on 4-5 September.
● The visit of Israeli Knesset deputies headed by Speaker Amir Ohana begins. Tomorrow they will take part in the plenary session of the Georgian parliament.
● Media in Georgia discuss the Ukrainian president’s decision to dismiss Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and appoint former head of the State Property Fund Rustem Umerov to the position.
● “Migrants arriving in the country must either show a document about their HIV status or be tested. Increasing migration from Russia and Ukraine complicates the HIV/AIDS situation in Georgia. Also, more and more students from countries where HIV prevalence is even higher than in Russia are coming to Georgia” – Tengiz Tsertsvadze, director of the main infectious disease hospital of Georgia, appealed to the authorities.
● In the Kakheti region, anti-hail rocket attacks on clouds were used on a massive scale over the weekend. The grape harvest is in full swing in the region, and heavy rains and hail threaten to completely destroy the crop, which has already suffered significant damage. At least 150,000 hectares are to be protected.
● Over 87,000 people emigrated from Georgia in 2021-2022 alone. From 2012 to 2022, about 245 thousand citizens left the country and did not return. After the pandemic, twice as many people leave Georgia to live in other countries than return from emigration – Committee on Statistics. About 70 per cent of emigrants are women, who go to look for cleaning or care work to support families staying at home.
-
Monday, September 4, Azerbaijan. "Armenians in Karabakh should apply for Azerbaijani citizenship. Their linguistic, cultural, religious and municipal rights will be ensured"
● The Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has not given up hope to deliver food to Khankendi (Stepanakert). “There is no positive answer so far,” said AOCS vice-president Gafar Askerzadeh. 40 tonnes of flour in two lorries are waiting on the Aghdam-Khankendi road for the seventh day.
● “BBC should stop propaganda of Armenian separatism,” the Press Council of Azerbaijan said. The reason was “biased materials with prejudiced statements about relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia” disseminated by the BBC TV channel, including its Azerbaijani service. “Either this organisation must learn to respect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, or its activities in the country must be suspended and its licence revoked,” the organisation added.
● “The Armenian footballers regret what they have done and expressed deep gratitude to Azerbaijan,” Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva said, commenting on the meeting with the athletes detained at the border who showed disrespect to the Azerbaijani flag.
“According to the guys, they were forced to commit such a misdemeanour by the club management and coaches,” Aliyeva said.
● “Armenians living in Karabakh should apply for Azerbaijani citizenship. Azerbaijan will ensure their linguistic, cultural, religious and municipal rights,” Azerbaijani presidential aide Hikmet Hajiyev said.
He emphasised that the country is a member of various international conventions, including the CoE Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.
● A strong earthquake occurred last night in Azerbaijan. According to the country’s seismological station, the epicentre of the 5.2 magnitude tremors was located in the Kurdamir district. The earthquake was felt by residents of many districts of Azerbaijan. Emergency Situations Ministry reports that there are no casualties and destruction.
● Azerbaijan’s investment and business opportunities have been presented in China within the framework of the International Trade in Services Exhibition (CIFTIS). “Possessing a strategic position at the intersection of East and West, Azerbaijan has great opportunities to attract Chinese investors,” said Azerbaijan’s Economy Minister Mikail Jabbarov.
● A video shot in Azerbaijan went viral on social networks in many countries over the weekend. The footage shows a seal attacking men swimming. According to eyewitnesses, no one was hurt in the end. “These mammals become aggressive towards humans to protect themselves,” commented Azerbaijani scientist Suleyman Suleymanov.
-
Monday, September 4, Armenia. Presidents Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sargsyan participated in a rally in support of the Armenian community in Karabakh
● Iran will not accept geopolitical changes in the region, Iranian Foreign Minister said following a meeting with his Turkish counterpart. Hosein Amir Abdollahian said Tehran supports agreements and dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan but will not accept “restrictions on existing historical transit routes in the region.”
● A general prayer service for the peaceful and secure life of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh was held today by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II at St Gayane Church (pictured).
● The opposition gathered people in Freedom Square in support of Nagorno-Karabakh. Former presidents Robert Kocharyan and Serzh Sargsyan participated. The solution to the Karabakh problem for them remains the resignation of the government.
● “In a month’s time, a draft law on criminalising statements about the surrender of Nagorno-Karabakh (to Azerbaijan) will be submitted to parliament” – coordinator of the initiative Hayakwe.
-
Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 28 August-1 September, 2023