Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary.
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
Monday, 9 March, Azerbaijan. The President of Iran called Ilham Aliyev
● Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian called President Ilham Aliyev and thanked him for visiting the Iranian embassy and expressing condolences over the deaths of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and many civilians, as well as for the intention to provide humanitarian assistance to Iran. Aliyev emphasized the importance of investigating the incident in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which was struck by an Iranian drone on March 5.
Earlier, President Ilham Aliyev clearly stated that the attack on Nakhchivan had been carried out by Iran and that civilian facilities were the targets. He described the incident as a “vile terrorist act.” According to official information, one drone hit the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport, while another fell near a school in the village of Shekerabad, injuring four people. Azerbaijan stated that it reserves the right to carry out a retaliatory strike. Initially, Iran’s Foreign Ministry denied claims that the country had carried out strikes on Azerbaijan.
● The Foreign Ministry stated that the support of the U.S. State Department, which issued a special statement condemning the Iranian drone attack on Nakhchivan, is of particular importance for the country.
● French President Emmanuel Macron called President Ilham Aliyev and expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan following the air attack from Iran. Macron also thanked Azerbaijan for helping evacuate French citizens from Iran through Azerbaijan.
● On Saturday, the State Security Service announced that it had uncovered a planned series of terrorist attacks that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was preparing on the territory of Azerbaijan. The state television channel AzTV reported that several local residents had been recruited and that an assassination attempt on a public figure was being planned. The targets were said to include the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline, the Israeli embassy, the Ashkenazi synagogue in Baku, and one of the leaders of the Mountain Jewish community. Reports indicate the direct involvement of an officer from the IRGC’s intelligence structure. The State Security Service said that operational and investigative measures to uncover terrorist and sabotage plans by foreign intelligence services in Azerbaijan are ongoing.
● The foreign ministers of the Netherlands and Bulgaria held phone conversations with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to express solidarity after the recent Iranian drone strike on Nakhchivan Airport and to thank Azerbaijan for assisting in the evacuation of their citizens from Iran through Azerbaijan’s land border.
● Since the start of the U.S.–Israeli operation in Iran on February 28, more than 2,000 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan. Among them, 314 are Azerbaijani citizens, while the rest are citizens of more than 40 countries. The evacuees also include staff from diplomatic missions.
● Turkey welcomes the steps being taken to achieve lasting peace and stability between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to develop regional cooperation, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told journalists. According to him, these steps show that peace in the South Caucasus is already beginning to take shape in practical terms.
“Our greatest wish is to preserve this momentum and conclude the process as soon as possible with a permanent peace agreement,” Fidan said.
● The first Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr, the Night of Ahya) of the month of Ramadan was observed today. March 20 and 21 have been declared public holidays in connection with Ramadan.
● Heavy snowfall occurred in the mountains of Nakhchivan over the weekend, with the snow cover exceeding one meter, according to the local Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.
