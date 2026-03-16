Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 16 March, Armenia. The opposition criticizes Nikol Pashinyan for saying that Armenian Declaration of Independence is a declaration of conflict
● Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has proposed holding a public display of the country’s weapons. He announced this during a meeting with voters in Kapan near the border with Azerbaijan. “I have already invited people and organized such demonstrations for those who were interested. But there are many people who want to see what we have achieved in this area, so we will present a report to the public. It will probably take place in May. We will show only the weapons purchased during our time in office, mostly after 2022. At the same time, we are doing this with an emphasis on peace and in the context of peace. We have no tensions with our neighbors and hope they will not see this as a sign of aggression,” Pashinyan said.
● The opposition criticized Pashinyan’s statement that Armenian Declaration of Independence (1990) is essentially a declaration of conflict. The document refers to a Soviet-era joint resolution of the Supreme Council of the Armenian SSR and the National Council of the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Oblast of Azerbaijan titled “On the reunification of the Armenian SSR and Nagorno-Karabakh.” In Baku this is seen as a direct territorial claim against Azerbaijan. Pashinyan says this reference should be removed from the Constitution, arguing that “there is no scenario in which repeating these phrases at some point will not lead to conflict.”
“Essentially, the leader of Armenia is testifying against the country’s statehood, claiming that it was his country that provoked the conflict,” said political analyst Edmon Marukyan. Former president Robert Kocharyan stated that Pashinyan “is doing everything to ensure that peace is not guaranteed but instead depends on the mood of Ilham Aliyev, the president of Azerbaijan.” Most of Armenia’s opposition is known for its pro-Russian orientation.
● Levon Kocharyan, a member of the opposition parliamentary faction “Armenia,” said that today the bloc will announce the format of its participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for June 7, as well as the party’s candidate for prime minister.
● House arrest has been extended for another month for Russian dollar billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, who is accused of calling for the overthrow of state power in Armenia. Karapetyan has been named the prime ministerial candidate of his party “Strong Armenia” in case it wins the June parliamentary elections. His lawyer argues that “extending the arrest is a direct interference in the electoral process and violates the conditions of fair political competition.”
● Residents of Kentron District, Yerevan held a protest demanding repairs on Verin Antarain Street. One participant told journalists that three years ago residents paved the street themselves at their own expense, but it has now fallen into poor condition again.
● A scandal has erupted around the Armenian music award Khazer Music Awards. Several nominated artists publicly refused to participate without explaining their reasons. Singer Brunette said her name appeared on the nominees’ list without her permission. Singer Iveta Mukuchyan stated that she had informed the organizers last year that she did not intend to take part and had forbidden the use of her name in any campaigns.
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Monday, 16 March, Azerbaijan. The court proceedings in the MeydanTV case continue
● The court proceedings in the MeydanTV case continue, in which 12 journalists have been arrested. At the latest hearing, editor-in-chief Aynur Elgunesh again said the charges of money laundering, illegal entrepreneurship, smuggling, and tax evasion are absurd. She stressed that all the arrested journalists are being punished for critical reporting about the authorities.
One of the defendants, Ulvi Tahirov, deputy director of the Baku School of Journalism, protested against journalists being described as an “organized group.” He said the school under his leadership worked to improve journalists’ professional qualifications.
The defendants submitted several motions. Journalist Nurlan Libre said he has been on a hunger strike for 56 days, has developed health problems, and asked to be transferred to a medical unit. The court partially granted the request, deciding to send a letter to the detention facility to conduct a medical examination and, if necessary, transfer him to a penitentiary medical institution.
Shamshad Agha, editor-in-chief of the website argument.az, requested that his testimony be broadcast live on Public Television of Azerbaijan during questioning. He said he wanted to respond to what he described as a smear campaign against him. The court rejected the motion.
The next hearing in the MeydanTV case is scheduled for April 3.
● The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan posted a statement on X (Twitter) marking the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 15. “Discrimination and hatred against people because of their faith undermine the fundamental principles of human dignity. Such prejudice has no place in our societies. […] Islam is based on the values of peace, compassion, justice, and solidarity. Distorting the image of Islam or stigmatizing it is unacceptable,” the statement said.
● The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed the security situation in the Middle East in a phone call. They emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region and the inadmissibility of strikes against neighboring states.
● Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Elmin Aliyev (82 kg) won a gold medal at the European U-23 Wrestling Championships in Zrenjanin, Serbia. In the final he defeated Tornike Mikeladze of Georgia 3:2. It is the third gold medal for the Azerbaijani team. Earlier titles were won by Ali Tsokaev (92 kg) and Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg).
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 9-13 March, 2026