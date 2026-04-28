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Fake Facebook and Telegram accounts pose as US and UK ambassadors in Georgia

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Fake accounts posing as ambassadors in Georgia

Fake social media accounts posing as former U.S. ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan and current British ambassador Gareth Ward are gaining traction, according to research published by Myth Detector. The report highlights disinformation tactics that have intensified in recent weeks.

According to the research, an account using Dunnigan’s name was registered on 3 April 2026. By 27 April, it had gained around 2,500 followers. Over the same period, a profile using Ward’s name, created on 12 April, attracted about 1,300 followers.

Fake accounts posing as ambassadors in Georgia
Fake accounts posing as ambassadors in Georgia

Both accounts have been officially confirmed as fake by the respective diplomatic missions.

Their creation has also raised questions. Both accounts appeared in the same month, and their “About” sections included a link to a Russian-language Telegram channel. Experts say that is suspicious, particularly given modern cybersecurity standards. They say it is unlikely Western diplomats would use such channels for public communication.

The account using the name of Robin Dunnigan mostly reposts content from the Facebook page of the U.S. Embassy in Georgia. That further casts doubt on the profile’s authenticity, especially as Dunnigan was not particularly active on social media during her time as ambassador. She stepped down on 5 June 2025.

Fake accounts posing as ambassadors in Georgia

The profile using the name of Gareth Ward contains no posts, which also does not fit normal diplomatic practice.

There is another inconsistency involving Robin Dunnigan. Her LinkedIn page describes her as a former ambassador, while the Facebook and Telegram accounts present her as a serving envoy. That discrepancy, along with other signs, suggests these accounts are fake.

Fake accounts posing as ambassadors in Georgia

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