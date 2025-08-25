Fire in Baku malls: crackdown on local brands or “toxic toys”?

Fire in Baku malls

In Azerbaijan, fires in shopping centres are a frequent occurrence, with the aftermath either concealed from the public or only partially disclosed. The most recent blaze at the Sədərək mall in Baku has once again put the issue back on the agenda.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations said the fire, which broke out on 24 August, was contained and fully extinguished the following day.

According to TƏBİB, Azerbaijan’s healthcare management authority, several people received medical assistance.

Local media reported that the fire started in a warehouse rented by the SuperToys chain.

The results of the official investigation have not yet been made public.

Are local brands being targeted?

Parviz Azimov | Photo: fb.com/Pervizazimov

Marketing specialist Parviz Azimov wrote on Facebook that SuperToys is a local brand that has grown step by step over the years, working to earn people’s trust.

Right after the fire, he said, some media outlets focused not on the tragedy itself but on attacking the businessman and his staff.

By amplifying claims such as “tax debt” and “monopoly,” the coverage shifted the conversation away from the disaster.

“I’ve known SuperToys for many years — about a decade. I know everything about it: the products, the staff, the management, the owner.

This is one of the few businesses in this country that built its own reputation. They started small and worked every day to become a brand and win trust.

Many businesses were affected by the fire in Sədərək. It was a very hard blow. Perhaps all those companies were created through the hard work of their owners.

Among those who lost warehouses, the best known in the country was SuperToys, and they suffered major losses.

And what did the Azerbaijani media do? They pushed the tragedy aside, ignored the entrepreneur and the workers, and behaved like racketeers. To get money, they spread unethical stories — writing about supposed tax debts from last year and calling a company that rose by its own efforts a monopoly.”

“Toxic toys are destroying our children’s future”

Samir Asadli | Photo: fb.com/samirasadli

Samir Asadli, deputy chairman of the pro-government Civil Solidarity Party, raised a different question: “What are the toys our children play with made of, if burning them produces such black smoke?”

He pointed to the health risks of substances such as lead, phthalates, PAHs and BPA.

“In the West there are strict limits, but in Azerbaijan real oversight is weak. During the fire at the SuperToys warehouse, smoke was visible across the city — and what was burning were children’s toys.

Now think: what chemicals are inside the toys our children hold in their hands, cuddle as they fall asleep, and put in their mouths, if burning them releases such black smoke?

There is evidence that toys have been found to contain lead, which is toxic to children’s brains and slows development. Phthalates — additives that make plastics softer — are often present in toys and disrupt children’s hormonal systems. The European Union strictly limits them. PAHs, found in black rubber parts, are considered carcinogenic. BPA and phenol weaken children’s immunity and harm hormonal balance.

The black smoke we saw may point to the presence of these chemicals. Now they are also in the air, possibly with carbon monoxide, cyanide and heavy metal residues.

In Europe and the US, strict limits apply and every toy is lab-tested. Here, producers and sellers often lack certificates, and real quality control is absent.

Children’s health should not depend on cheap, poor-quality, unregulated toys.”

What do the facts say?

In the EU, phthalates in toys (DEHP, DBP, BBP, DIBP and others) are tightly restricted; migration limits are set for lead and other elements; PAHs are restricted in rubber and plastic parts. Rules for new toys are becoming even stricter.

So there are indeed limits on hazardous substances. But each product requires laboratory testing. The colour of smoke is not proof of any particular chemical. Only an official expert examination can confirm this.

In Azerbaijan, formal oversight exists, but the special “technical regulation” for toys is still only a draft. The rules are being developed, but a full unified system is not yet in place.