Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Daily morning roundup: news from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia. Top stories in local media, commentary, trending photos and videos.
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Monday, 23 March, Azerbaijan. New details about the individual arrested for blackmailing the president’s family
● Pro-government media have published new details about a citizen of Azerbaijan who was arrested last week for blackmailing the president’s family. His name has been given as Farid Ilgar oglu Salmanov, born in 1976. It is reported that he previously worked as a journalist for the newspapers Ayna, “Zerkalo,” and Bizim əsr, and that after his arrest he fully admitted his guilt. According to the State Security Service, acting in collusion with other individuals abroad, Salmanov contacted high-ranking officials in Azerbaijan and demanded 5 million euros in exchange for not distributing intimate materials allegedly involving the wife of the president’s son, Alena Aliyeva. Media outlets have published materials about the true identity of the woman who was allegedly being passed off as her. It is also reported that “Salmanov sent voice messages to bloggers living abroad, Mehman Huseynov and Gabil Mamedov, who had previously published fabricated video images allegedly of Alena Aliyeva.” Both bloggers are known for their regular and sharp criticism of the president and the Azerbaijani authorities. More details on this story are available here.
● A high-level Azerbaijani delegation attended the funeral in Tbilisi on Sunday of the Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II and conveyed deep condolences. The delegation was led by Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and included the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslim Board Allahshukur Pashazade, Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov, and a group of members of parliament.
● A significant increase in the salaries of top government officials has been announced. The salaries of the prime minister, ministers, committee chairs and their deputies have been increased by 60–80 percent, while the salaries of heads of local executive authorities have nearly doubled. The salaries of the prosecutor general and the speaker of parliament have increased fourfold. This decision has sparked widespread public debate against the backdrop of generally low wages across the country. For comparison: the monthly salary of the parliamentary speaker now amounts to 17,000 manats (approximately $10,000), the minimum wage is 400 manats (approximately $350), and the average monthly salary is 1,100 manats (approximately $650). A recent World Bank report noted that most income in Azerbaijan is concentrated in the hands of a small group of people.
● From February 28, when military actions began in Iran, to March 22, more than 3,000 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan. Among them, 486 are citizens of Azerbaijan, while the rest are citizens of dozens of countries around the world.
● In connection with the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, the days from March 20 to March 30 have been declared non-working days in Azerbaijan.
● Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been recognized as the best airport in Central Asia and the CIS in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026. Local media report that the competition is considered one of the most authoritative in the global aviation industry and is based on the largest annual independent passenger survey. Since 1999, the study has evaluated service quality at more than 565 airports worldwide.
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Monday, 23 March, Georgia. The Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II has been buried
● The Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II was buried at the patriarchal Sioni Cathedral on March 22. A memorial service was held at Sameba Cathedral, after which a funeral procession on foot, involving hundreds of thousands of people, made its way to Sioni Cathedral. A photo/video report is here.
● Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew also took part in the mourning ceremonies. He addressed parishioners and the Georgian people with a speech in which he called the Georgian Patriarch a “brilliant brother” and said that “the counsel, teachings, and prayers of Ilia II are a source of strength for believers.”
● Archbishop Zenon of Dmanisi and Agarak-Tashir stated that he is not interested in taking the patriarchal throne. He said that there are at least two bishops who could assume this position in the future.
📷 Photo: The tomb of the Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II at Sioni Cathedral.
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Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 16-20 March, 2026