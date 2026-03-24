UK Treasury: 'Breaches of sanctions [by Georgian companies] will lead to enforcement action'

UK sanctions against Georgian TV channels

On 2 March 2026, Baroness Margaret Patricia Curran, a member of the House of Lords, put questions to Baron Spencer Elliot Livermore, also a member of the House of Lords and Financial Secretary to the Treasury, regarding the Georgian broadcasters Imedi and POSTV, which have been placed under Western sanctions.

Curran’s questions focused on two areas:

Whether Georgian banking institutions listed on the London Stock Exchange had received guidance on the consequences of failing to comply with sanctions following their announcement;

Whether a meeting in London with the Georgian business community was planned to discuss obligations related to sanctions compliance.

Livermore’s response, made public on 17 March, outlines the structure and allocation of responsibilities for enforcing UK sanctions.

Spencer Elliot Livermore said:

“The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), which is part of HM Treasury, is the UK’s competent authority responsible for the enforcement of financial sanctions.

All individuals and entities (including companies) in the UK are required to fully comply with UK financial sanctions. OFSI does not typically issue tailored guidance on the consequences of non-compliance to specific institutions.

OFSI engages regularly with industry and publishes comprehensive guidance to ensure understanding and effective implementation of financial sanctions across sectors, including banking and finance. Where breaches of UK financial sanctions are identified, OFSI will take appropriate and proportionate enforcement action,” he said in response to the first question.

In response to the second question — on direct engagement with Georgian companies — Livermore was more explicit, saying no such meeting in London is currently planned.

“At present, no meeting is planned between the Georgian business community in London and HM Treasury, which is responsible for the implementation of financial sanctions.

All persons in the United Kingdom, including companies, are required to fully comply with UK financial sanctions.

The Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) regularly engages with industry and publishes detailed guidance to ensure proper understanding and effective application of financial sanctions across sectors. Where breaches occur, OFSI takes proportionate enforcement action,” the response said.

Background

On 24 February 2026, the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the Georgian TV channels Imedi and POSTV as part of its sanctions package against Russia.

According to the sanctions document, the measures include restrictions on the use of trust services, asset freezes, and director disqualification, which limits an individual’s right to hold managerial positions for a specified period. Breaching sanctions is considered a criminal offence.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze of the ruling Georgian Dream party described the decision to sanction pro-government media as “reckless and shameful”. He said that in London “nothing is valued anymore”, including freedom of speech.

Kobakhidze said the sanctions amounted to a violation of media freedom, but added that they would have no practical effect. He also said the government would take full responsibility to ensure that the situation of journalists at any television company does not worsen.

“Of course, all state and non-state companies must continue to cooperate with Imedi and POSTV,” he added.

UK sanctions against Georgian TV channels