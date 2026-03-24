Georgian opposition figure Elene Khoshtaria sentenced to 18 months in prison

Sentence of Elene Khoshtaria

Tbilisi City Court has sentenced opposition politician Elene Khoshtaria to 18 months in prison for writing “Russian Dream” with a marker on an election poster of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze.

Judge Giorgi Arevadze delivered the verdict, saying the charges were supported by video footage broadcast on television, as well as testimony from a security officer involved in the case.

Khoshtaria did not attend the court hearing and has denied any wrongdoing. She was arrested on 15 September 2025 after refusing to pay bail of 5,000 lari set by the court as a preventive measure.

The case is linked to an incident on 14 September 2025, when Khoshtaria wrote the words “Russian Dream” with a marker on a banner near the campaign office of Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze. She later shared a video of the act on social media, saying it was a gesture of solidarity with activist Megi Diasamidze, who had been arrested for a similar action and later released on bail.

Prosecutors charged Khoshtaria under Part 1 of Article 187 of Georgia’s Criminal Code, which concerns damage to property causing significant harm. The offence carries a sentence of between one and five years in prison.

It is also notable that on 12 March 2026, the European Parliament adopted a resolution titled “The case of Elene Khoshtaria and political prisoners under the Georgian Dream regime” by 438 votes to 37.

The resolution condemns what it describes as the “systematic persecution” of political opponents, journalists and activists by the Georgian Dream authorities, and calls for the immediate release of Elene Khoshtaria and others detained “on political grounds” in connection with recent protests in Georgia.

Sentence of Elene Khoshtaria