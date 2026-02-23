Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, February 23, Armenia. About 100 Armenian trucks are stuck at the Armenia–Georgia border, as they are not being allowed through from the Georgian side
● Representatives of the European Union paid a working visit to Armenia to assess progress in developing a new EU–Armenia strategic agenda ahead of the planned March 19–20 trip by Commissioner Marta Kos and the first EU–Armenia summit. This was reported by The Brussels Times. The EU confirmed a €202.5 million assistance package for Armenia.
● If railway connections between Azerbaijan and Turkey are restored via Armenia’s Syunik region, travel time would be reduced by 25% compared to the current Baku–Tbilisi–Kars transit route, according to a European Commission study.
● On February 23–24, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will be on a working visit to Switzerland, where he will speak at high-level segments of the UN Human Rights Council and at the Conference on Disarmament.
● About 100 Armenian trucks have been stuck on the Georgian-Armenian border on the Georgian side since February 12 because Georgian border guards are not allowing them to pass. The trucks were in transit from Russia carrying construction materials. Drivers told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty’s Armenian service that no one in Georgia is providing clear explanations and they are in a desperate situation. Armenian truck drivers have faced similar problems before: last year, alcohol transporters spent weeks and sometimes months at checkpoints when leaving Georgia for Russia while Georgian authorities conducted extensive laboratory testing of transit cargo not intended for Georgia.
● Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II refused to testify to prosecutors, his lawyer said. On February 14, a criminal case was opened against him on charges of obstructing enforcement of a court ruling related to Bishop Arman Sargsyan. The Catholicos had removed the bishop after he supported Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s initiative to reform the Church. The bishop sued, and the court barred the Church from interfering with his duties pending a final decision, but the Catholicos stripped him of his rank. The case prohibits the Catholicos from leaving the country, preventing him from attending a bishops’ assembly in Austria. His lawyer said the case aimed to disrupt that meeting and called it “one of the shameful days in Armenia’s history,” warning of serious consequences.
In early January, the prime minister and ten bishops signed a statement launching church reform, with the ultimate goal of removing Garegin II and electing a new Catholicos. Main accusations against him include political involvement and violating celibacy rules. Read more here
● International rating agency S&P Global Ratings forecasts Armenia’s GDP growth at 5.3% in 2026 and 4.8% in 2027 and upgraded the country’s outlook from stable to positive, citing potential improvements in regional geopolitics and further progress in normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
● Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said Armenia’s GDP per capita reached 3,666,540 drams (about $9,474) in 2025, a 7.2% increase year-on-year.
● President Vahagn Khachaturyan, summarizing his visit to Greece, said discussions focused on global developments and finding solutions under current conditions. He emphasized that the key formula is peace and noted historical parallels between Armenia and Greece, both concluding that peaceful and good-neighborly relations are the only solution.
● Design work has been completed for a new tunnel on the Sevan–Dilijan section. It will run parallel to the existing tunnel, which will later be converted into an evacuation route. Construction is estimated at €70–80 million and planned under a loan agreement with the Asian Development Bank. The project was designed by an Austrian company, and construction is expected to take 4–4.5 years.
● Former prosecutor Tigran Sukiasyan died after falling from Victory Bridge in Yerevan. According to reports, his body was found in the Hrazdan River with no signs of violence, and the circumstances are under investigation. He had been dismissed during staff changes in late 2023 and early 2024.
● Armenian gymnasts performed successfully at the first stage of the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Germany: Artur Avetisyan won gold on the rings, and Mamikon Khachatryan took silver on the pommel horse.
