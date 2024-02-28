In Azerbaijan, an opposition politician may face new charges

New charges may be filed against Gubad Ibadoglu, a scholar-economist and opposition politician who was arrested in Azerbaijan last July. His brother, Galib Bayramov, provided this information.

Bayramov reported that investigators looking into his brother’s case have initiated an investigation into the activities of the Center for economic research, formerly led by Gubad Ibadoglu. He believes that the purpose of this investigation is to bring new charges against Gubad Ibadoglu.

Bayramov says that this organization, where he himself once worked, has not been active since 2014. The Investigative department for serious crimes of the Prosecutor general’s office investigated the organization’s activities in 2015-2016. At that time, the investigation was conducted as part of a “criminal case against NGOs”:

“During the criminal case, all financial documents, 130 folders, were seized from our office. The ministry of finance experts, invited by the investigative department, conducted an examination and concluded that there were no facts related to tax evasion or non-payment of mandatory fees.

Initially, we were accused of evading VAT payment amounting to 130.9 thousand manats [about $77,000] under the pretext of not registering grants with the ministry of justice. However, I provided them with documents proving the state registration of all grants administered by the Center for economic research. Subsequently, an expertise was appointed, and the criminal case against us was suspended.

Although there were grounds for terminating the case, it was merely suspended. They explained that ‘this criminal case concerns not only us but is part of a larger criminal case against NGOs.’ Now it turns out that they did not close the case to use it when needed.”

Gubad Ibadoglu, chairman of the opposition Democratic party of Azerbaijan and a London school of economics employee, was arrested on July 23. He was charged under Article 204.3.1 of the Criminal code of Azerbaijan (preparation, acquisition, or sale of counterfeit money or securities by an organized group).

The next day, the court decided to keep him in custody for 3 months and 26 days during the preliminary investigation. Later, the pre-trial detention period was extended twice.

On the day of his arrest, $40,000 was found in Gubad Ibadoglu’s office, some of which, allegedly, turned out to be counterfeit. However, the oppositioner claimed that the police planted the money on him.

On August 25, he was charged with a new offense under Article 167-3.1 (Preparation, storage, dissemination of religious-extremist materials) of the Criminal code of Azerbaijan. Gubad Ibadoglu stated that this accusation was absurd and refused to testify in protest.

On the day of his arrest, Gubad Ibadoglu claimed that he was arrested on the orders of president Ilham Aliyev.