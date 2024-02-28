fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-Russia
Georgia-Russia

"We're aware of Russia's election interference tactics," Georgia's president told Sky News

messenger vk-black email copy print

Zurabishvili on Georgia’s Russia risks

Parliamentary elections will take place in Georgia in October 2024, and we know from the experience of countries much stronger than Georgia how Russia can interfere in elections and start a hybrid war,” Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili stated in her interview with the British channel Sky News on February 27.

Zurabishvili also spoke about pro-Russian groups in Georgia, emphasizing that “it’s hard to realize” that such groups could exist in a country occupied by Russia.

Zurabishvili on Georgia's Russia risks
Russia can interfere in elections and start a hybrid war,” Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili stated in her interview with the British channel Sky News

There are pro-Russian groups in the country, which do not openly declare themselves, there are flows of financing to support these groups, and certain forms of anti-Western propaganda,” said the president.

In an interview, Salome Zurabishvili emphasized the importance of Georgia’s status as a candidate for EU membership and the prospects of integration into the European Union. She said, Georgia and Ukraine are “following the same path” towards the EU.

On February 27th, Salome Zurabishvili traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in a forum organized by the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House. It is a British analytical center based in London, aimed at analyzing and promoting understanding of key international issues and current events.

Earlier, on February 19th, the president of Georgia spoke about Russian threats in an interview with the German Deutsche Welle.

The only thing that could change in Georgian-Russian relations is for Russia to vacate all occupied territories,” Zurabishvili responded to a question from a DW journalist about whether Georgian-Russian relations would change if Donald Trump were to become President of the United States again.

In this interview, Zurabishvili also expressed concerns that Russia might interfere in Georgia’s parliamentary elections in 2024.

Most read

1

Top stories in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia from 19-23 February, 2024

2

Why did Russian border guards not let EU observers get to the Armenian border?

3

Soft power: China's spheres of influence in Armenia. Analysis and human stories

4

"Belated response": on Armenia's freezing of participation in the Russian-led CSTO bloc

5

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

6

"Armenia needs to sign a trilateral agreement with France and India." Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews