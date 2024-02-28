"We're aware of Russia's election interference tactics," Georgia's president told Sky News

Zurabishvili on Georgia’s Russia risks

“Parliamentary elections will take place in Georgia in October 2024, and we know from the experience of countries much stronger than Georgia how Russia can interfere in elections and start a hybrid war,” Georgian president Salome Zurabishvili stated in her interview with the British channel Sky News on February 27.

Zurabishvili also spoke about pro-Russian groups in Georgia, emphasizing that “it’s hard to realize” that such groups could exist in a country occupied by Russia.“

“There are pro-Russian groups in the country, which do not openly declare themselves, there are flows of financing to support these groups, and certain forms of anti-Western propaganda,” said the president.

In an interview, Salome Zurabishvili emphasized the importance of Georgia’s status as a candidate for EU membership and the prospects of integration into the European Union. She said, Georgia and Ukraine are “following the same path” towards the EU.

On February 27th, Salome Zurabishvili traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in a forum organized by the Royal Institute of International Affairs, Chatham House. It is a British analytical center based in London, aimed at analyzing and promoting understanding of key international issues and current events.

Earlier, on February 19th, the president of Georgia spoke about Russian threats in an interview with the German Deutsche Welle.

“The only thing that could change in Georgian-Russian relations is for Russia to vacate all occupied territories,” Zurabishvili responded to a question from a DW journalist about whether Georgian-Russian relations would change if Donald Trump were to become President of the United States again.

In this interview, Zurabishvili also expressed concerns that Russia might interfere in Georgia’s parliamentary elections in 2024.