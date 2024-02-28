Transnistria integration into Russia

The so-called authorities in Tiraspol refute claims that at the assembly of so-called deputies at all levels scheduled for February 28th, an appeal to the Kremlin for the annexation of the Transnistrian region to the Russian Federation will be announced. The so-called deputy chairman of the supreme council, Galina Antyufeyeva, labeled those who claimed Tiraspol’s alleged intentions as “provocateurs.”

“We must build peaceful relations and maintain peace in our land to ensure all rights and freedoms to our citizens. In this regard, the assembly may proceed to draw attention, to show that we will not allow such pressure,” said Galina Antyufeyeva to press representatives on the left bank of the Dniester.

At the same time, the so-called deputies at all levels will discuss the economic situation in the Transnistrian region and make an appeal to the “international community.”

“(…) We are going to convene to adopt a declaration.We want representatives of the OSCE, the European Union, and all those who currently guarantee democracy in our republic and in Moldova to react somehow. We want them to pay attention to the inadmissibility of the measures taken by the Republic of Moldova towards our republic,” noted the so-called deputy chairman of the supreme council, Galina Antyufeyeva.

Last week, opposition figure Gennady Chorba stated that during a meeting, the self-proclaimed authorities on the left bank of the Dniester would appeal to the Kremlin to accept the Transnistrian region into the Russian Federation.

According to Kremlin-affiliated media, the assembly will take place one day before the start of the federal assembly’s session, where Russian president Vladimir Putin is expected to speak. Every year, Vladimir Putin addresses the federal assembly with a message presenting “results and laying down strategic guidelines for the future.”

In addition to members of the state duma and the federation council, regional leaders, government members, and representatives of other agencies usually attend the event.

“Based on the analysis of the situation, Moscow likely ordered this assembly, where a request should be voiced, on behalf of the citizens residing on the left bank, to Russia to accept Transnistria into the Russian Federation (…),” wrote Chorba on Facebook.

In an interview with “ZdG,” Gennady Chorba said that Russia’s goal is to involve Moldova in a war by annexing the Transnistrian region. To achieve this, Moscow wants to provoke the authorities in Chisinau and Kyiv and elicit reactions from them, then blame Moldova and Ukraine for possible actions.

“Russia is doing everything possible to start a war here. By recognizing this region (Transnistrian—Ed. Note) as its territory, all actions of the Chisinau authorities towards Tiraspol will be declared actions of Chisinau against Russia. Thus, in their opinion, they will have the legitimate right to attack Moldovan territory,” claimed Chorba in a conversation with “ZdG.”

According to his scenario, after the annexation of the Transnistrian region, Russia could officially declare that Moldova is acting against Russia, thereby justifying its subsequent actions.

The Reintegration policy bureau stated that there are no grounds to believe that the situation in the region may deteriorate in the near future.