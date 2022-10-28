Most money transfers to Georgia in September from Russia, Italy and the United States
According to the National Statistical Service, Georgia received the largest number of remittances in September from the Russian Federation, amounting to $173 million.
The distribution of remittances from all other countries breaks down as follows:
● Italy – USD 36,288.7;
● United States of America – USD 28,679.2;
● Greece – USD 18,451.9;
● Kyrgyzstan – USD 18,120.6;
● Israel – $USD 6,437.4;
● Germany – USD 15,921.5;
● Kazakhstan – USD 10,126.5;
● Turkey – USD 9,817.5.
According to the World Bank, Georgia ranks 21st in countries dependent on remittances. Topping the list is Tongo, with 37.2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) coming from remittances; Somalia is in second place with 35.3%; third place is Kyrgyzstan, with 31.3%.
