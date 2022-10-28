Money transfers to Georgia

According to the National Statistical Service, Georgia received the largest number of remittances in September from the Russian Federation, amounting to $173 million.

The distribution of remittances from all other countries breaks down as follows:

● Italy – USD 36,288.7;

● United States of America – USD 28,679.2;

● Greece – USD 18,451.9;

● Kyrgyzstan – USD 18,120.6;

● Israel – $USD 6,437.4;

● Germany – USD 15,921.5;

● Kazakhstan – USD 10,126.5;

● Turkey – USD 9,817.5.

According to the World Bank, Georgia ranks 21st in countries dependent on remittances. Topping the list is Tongo, with 37.2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) coming from remittances; Somalia is in second place with 35.3%; third place is Kyrgyzstan, with 31.3%.

