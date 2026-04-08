More complaints against Georgia filed with European Court of Human Rights



Number of cases against Georgia at ECHR on the rise

The number of complaints filed against Georgia with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has increased significantly in recent years, according to the Social Justice Center (SJC). The trend is reflected both in court statistics and in the rate of implementation of the court’s judgments..

According to an analysis published by the Social Justice Center (SJC), the number of complaints against Georgia has been rising sharply since 2017. In 2016, 74 complaints were filed with the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The figure increased steadily in subsequent years, reaching 197 in 2025 — more than double.

The number of pending cases has also grown. While 155 cases against Georgia were under consideration in 2022, this rose to 227 by 2025.

The number of complaints communicated to the Georgian government has likewise increased. There were 23 such cases in 2021, 38 in 2024, and 50 in 2025. Communication by the ECHR indicates that a complaint has been deemed sufficiently substantiated to proceed to examination on the merits.

The centre also highlights the problem of non-enforcement of court rulings. According to the Council of Europe, around 200 judgments have been delivered against Georgia. However, the Committee of Ministers has closed supervision in only 125 cases — 61.5% of the total — while the rest remain under execution.

By this measure, Georgia ranks among the lowest-performing Council of Europe member states, placing fourth from the bottom.

As of 13 December 2025, there were 78 judgments against Georgia that remained unimplemented. Of these, 48 cases were under enhanced supervision and 29 under standard supervision.

Enhanced supervision typically concerns systemic and wide-ranging issues. In recent years, the number of leading cases in this category has also increased, rising from five in 2021 to 10 in 2026.

The length of supervision remains a serious challenge. Five cases under enhanced supervision have been ongoing for more than five years, while nine cases under standard supervision have also remained unimplemented for an extended period.

On 28 March 2026, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe published its 2025 report on the execution of ECHR judgments. It noted that while some countries have made clear progress, systemic problems persist — including in Georgia.

From a financial perspective, Georgia paid around $750,000 in compensation in 2025, a sharp increase from the previous year, when the figure stood at about $85,000.

Since ratifying the European Convention on Human Rights in 1999, a total of 202 cases have been brought against Georgia before the ECHR.

Of these, 82 are classified as “leading” cases, involving systemic issues, while 120 are considered repetitive cases.

A total of 125 cases have been closed, meaning the judgments have been fully executed.

Number of cases against Georgia at ECHR on the rise