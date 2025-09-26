fbpx
Moldova denies entry to crew from Georgia’s pro-government Imedi TV

A film crew from Georgian pro-government propaganda channel Imedi was refused entry to Moldova. According to the channel’s website, the team had planned to cover Sunday’s parliamentary elections.

Statement from Imedi TV

“Our journalist and cameraman were not allowed to cover the elections in Chișinău. After being held at the airport for five hours, the crew was taken to the departures hall, placed under guard, and not even told when they would be allowed to return home.

They were denied access to their phones, their freedom of movement was restricted, and their passports and documents were confiscated. The crew was told only that they supposedly lacked documents proving accommodation, financial means, and the purpose of their visit. This is false — Imedi’s journalists had all the necessary papers.

On Sunday, Moldova will hold parliamentary elections, and Imedi had travelled to film the voting process. This is what passes for a ‘European’ standard in Moldova — interference in democracy and journalistic work.”

