Azerbaijani parliament: France should be excluded from Minsk Group following Karabakh recognition

The Azerbaijani parliament has reacted to the French Senate’s resolution ‘On the need to recognize Artsakh’, which passed nearly unanimously yesterday in the French legislative body, saying that France should be expelled from the OSCE Minsk Group.

In its statement, the parliament addressed the government of Azerbaijan on the following issues:

1. Apply to the leadership of the organization with an appeal to have France expelled from the OSCE Minsk Group.

2. To reconsider the political relations between Azerbaijan and France.

3. Review economic relations and take appropriate measures.

The French Senate’s resolution passed with just one dissenting vote yesterday. The resolution is merely of an advisory nature, and does not oblige the French government to act on it.