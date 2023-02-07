Georgian parliament introduces rules of conduct for journalists



Media rules of conduct

Parliament has established new rules of conduct for the media, including an obligation to stop an interview with an MP if they request it and accreditation for journalists based on length of time they are to be in parliament, Speaker of Parliament Shalva Papuashvili said at a meeting.

According to the latter, the rules of conduct for journalists are as follows:

● not to interfere in events taking place in Parliament;

● do not take pictures of the working room or documents without the permission of a deputy;

● end the interview if a deputy or staff member requests it;

● not allow obscene, sexist, discriminatory treatment or actions against representatives of the parliament

● comply with security instructions, show accreditation when requested, and do not transfer it to another person.

Charter of Journalistic Ethics



Journalists have called this the introduction of censorship. Georgia’s Charter of Journalistic Ethics calls on Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili to revoke the February 6 order, which goes into effect on February 7.

“It is unacceptable that the Charter of Journalistic Ethics of Georgia adopts accreditation rules without consultations with interested parties and that they go into effect immediately after public announcement. The new rules define not only issues related to accreditation, but also the obligations of an accredited journalist,” the Charter says.

The Charter believes that in conditions where “it is practically impossible for the media to obtain public information, and representatives of the ruling party will selectively give interviews,” the new rules will simply make it impossible to receive information and transfer it to the public.

“The Charter calls on the Speaker of Parliament to prevent the principles of democracy such as accountability, transparency and openness from being compromised and an repeal the order that creates obstacles and restrictions on the activities of the media.”