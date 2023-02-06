Most Georgians to vote electronically in 2024 parliamentary elections



Electronic voting in Georgia

According to the Central Election Commission, almost 90 percent of voters will vote electronically in the 2024 parliamentary elections, while in the rest of the polling stations ballots will be digitized.

The CEC of Georgia adopted this resolution on February 6 at a meeting, and determined the polling stations where elections will be held in 2024 using electronic voting.

In the 2020 parliamentary elections, voter registration and voting took place electronically in the Krtsanisi region. The same system was used in the 2021 local government elections in several districts of Batumi.

As explained by the CEC, this will help establish a high standard of transparency at polling stations. In addition, all stakeholders, “including political associations and electoral administration,” will be able to prepare, plan and implement activities for the 2024 elections a year and a half earlier.

In the 2024 elections, except as provided by law, electronic voting will be conducted at all polling stations in self-governing cities and administrative centers, and in polling stations where the number of registered voters exceeds 300 and the distance between the precinct election commission and the district election commission does not exceed 20 kilometers.

“In those polling stations where electronic counting of ballots will not be done, the precinct election commission will digitize the ballots in the process of counting them in the manner determined by the CEC resolution. Digital versions of the ballots will be posted on the internet, and anyone who wants to can get acquainted with them,” the CEC said in a statement.

In addition, the midterm/extraordinary elections scheduled for this spring will be held electronically and according to the same criteria as the 2024 parliamentary elections.