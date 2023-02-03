Georgia remains "hybrid" in Democracy Index - The Economist

Georgia in the Democracy Index

The British publication The Economist publishes an annual democracy index, in which Georgia has risen one place compared to last year, moving from the 91st to 90th place, although the country still remains on the list of states with a “hybrid” regime.

Five areas are assessed for the overall score: electoral process and pluralism, government performance, political participation, political culture and civil liberties.

Each criterion is worth 10 points maximum. Georgia received the lowest rating for government performance.

Points were distributed as follows:

Electoral process and pluralism – 7;

State activities – 3.57;

Participation in politics – 6.11;

Political culture – 3.75;

Civil liberties – 5.59.



The Democracy Index divides countries into four categories: full democracy, democracy with problems, hybrid regime and authoritarian regime. 165 countries and two territories were examined.

Georgia has been in the hybrid regime category for many years now in the Democracy Index.

On January 31, a new study by Transparency International Georgia (TI) was published, stating that the fight against corruption in Georgia has stagnated for the past 10 years. According to the 2022 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) published by TI, Georgia scored 56 points, up one point from the previous year.

TI says a one-point change in a country’s score on the Corruption Perceptions Index is considered statistically insignificant. In the case of Georgia, the indicator has not improved significantly since 2012, which, according to the organization, means that “over the past 10 years, the country has not taken effective steps against corruption.”

For example, according to TI, dozens of cases of alleged high-level corruption have been identified in recent years that have not been investigated.

The ruling Georgian Dream party called the TI report “manipulative”, and focused on the fact that compared to last year Georgia’s rating improved and moved from 45th to 41st place among 180 countries of the world.