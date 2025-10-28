Media Defence filed to join the ECHR case against Georgia’s 'foreign agent' law

ECHR case against Georgia’s ‘foreign agent’ law

The international media rights organization Media Defence has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to join as a third party in the case brought by the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) challenging Georgia’s ‘foreign agent’ law.

Media Defence has already submitted its written position to the court, GYLA reported.

According to Media Defence, the restrictions set out in Georgia’s “foreign agent” law hinder media outlets and journalists from participating in public discussions and continuing their civic activities, while also stigmatizing them.

Human rights advocates believe that Georgia’s Law on the Transparency of Foreign Influence, Russia’s “foreign agent” law, and similar laws adopted in other countries share a common goal – to stigmatize and discredit independent media, civil society organizations, and human rights defenders.

Media Defence also argues that the monitoring provisions of Georgia’s Law on the Transparency of Foreign Influence – (which require organizations receiving foreign funding to register in a special registry and report on their activities – JAMnews) — almost certainly imply changes to the rules governing interactions with journalistic sources. The risk of sanctions for noncompliance with the law, they say, undermines editorial independence.

News in Georgia