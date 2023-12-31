Liana Kvarchelia opposes Pitsunda transfer to Russia

Liana Kvarchelia, co-director of the Abkhaz Center for Humanitarian Programs, anticipates further unpleasant surprises from the government for the people in Abkhazia. She suggests this may occur following the emergency session of the Abkhazian parliament on December 27th, where a controversial agreement was ratified, transferring 343 hectares in Pitsunda, including the coast, pine reserve, and the town itself, to Russian ownership.

The opposition, which was staging rallies outside the parliament, now expresses profound dissatisfaction with the terms of the agreement, claiming they were deceived. This sentiment resonates with many in society.

Liana Kvarchelia:

Truly good deeds are never done away from the public eye. If our deputies have demonstrated such zeal as to make such a significant decision in the dead of night, it must stem from personal interest or sheer cowardice.

I wish I could say it’s a sense of responsibility driving them, but, unfortunately, this is not backed by logical arguments supporting their decision. After all, one can sincerely believe they are acting rightly.

Respect to those brave enough to defy the general line. But such courageous individuals are alarmingly scarce, not just in the parliament. There is no real opposition. With Pandora’s box now open, the authorities have shown their might not only to their own people but also to those inheriting Abkhazian assets.

Come January, a flurry of new laws is expected: on energy, apartments, and, inevitably, on foreign agents. The latter won’t just impact NGOs like us, from whom many are already distancing themselves. Some even call for outright execution, which, sadly, isn’t shocking.

The recent meeting of my former university colleagues with the president and the National Security Council secretary was quite telling. If only I didn’t know you!

Therefore, the foreign agent law will impact everyone with an independent opinion, and ignorance of foreign organisations won’t protect you.

This law has become a matter of “honour” for the ambitious young minister [of foreign affairs], aiming to propel him to a fitting position in Moscow — as our local scale is too limited for him.

Amidst all this filth and overwhelming cynicism, I continue to find joy in our pure, intelligent, brave youth who love their country! They are our sole beacon of hope for the nation’s future.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year!

