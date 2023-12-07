fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

USAID activities have been prohibited in Abkhazia

messenger vk-black email copy print

Projects initiated by the USAID are now prohibited in Abkhazia. John Pennel, the head of the USAID mission in the South Caucasus, has been declared persona non grata in Abkhazia. The republic has additionally banned projects aimed at fostering connections between citizens of Abkhazia and Georgia.

Abkhaz Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba, in a special statement, announced on 7 December that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not certify new projects funded either partially or entirely by USAID.

This action was not unexpected, as Ardzinba had previously, in early November, declared sanctions against USAID. The official move has now been formalized.

The ban was prompted by the UN Development Program’s draft “Partnership for Sustainability,” funded by USAID, submitted for approval to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia.

Inal Ardzinba stated that the $8 million project had “deliberately vague statements of goals and objectives.” He identified attempts during its implementation to create dialogue platforms both online and offline to establish direct contact between citizens of the Republic of Abkhazia and citizens of Georgia, including refugees.

Ardzinba further justified the ban by referring to the official strategy of USAID, published on its website, which views Abkhazia as “the occupied territory of Georgia.” All activities are framed as directed towards “restoring territorial integrity” and “countering the harmful influence of the Kremlin.”

However, the restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia will not only impact USAID. The following are also prohibited:

Implementation of projects aimed at establishing contacts between citizens of Abkhazia and Georgia.

Projects with vague and inaccurate information.

Financing media projects designed to highlight issues of domestic and foreign policy in Abkhazia.

Additionally, international organizations and UN agencies must coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia for the allocation of funds for initiatives by Abkhaz non-governmental organizations.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable

Most read

1

"Change strategy and fight" - political scientist's proposal to Armenian authorities

2

Media monitoring in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, 27 November-1 December, 2023

3

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

4

"Armenia does not yet have the resources to challenge Russia." Opinion

5

Fourth Abzas Media employee arrested in Azerbaijan

6

"Two scenarios for the South Caucasus: peace or conflict?" View from Baku

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews