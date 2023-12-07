USAID activities have been prohibited in Abkhazia

Projects initiated by the USAID are now prohibited in Abkhazia. John Pennel, the head of the USAID mission in the South Caucasus, has been declared persona non grata in Abkhazia. The republic has additionally banned projects aimed at fostering connections between citizens of Abkhazia and Georgia.

Abkhaz Foreign Minister Inal Ardzinba, in a special statement, announced on 7 December that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not certify new projects funded either partially or entirely by USAID.

This action was not unexpected, as Ardzinba had previously, in early November, declared sanctions against USAID. The official move has now been formalized.

The ban was prompted by the UN Development Program’s draft “Partnership for Sustainability,” funded by USAID, submitted for approval to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia.

Inal Ardzinba stated that the $8 million project had “deliberately vague statements of goals and objectives.” He identified attempts during its implementation to create dialogue platforms both online and offline to establish direct contact between citizens of the Republic of Abkhazia and citizens of Georgia, including refugees.

Ardzinba further justified the ban by referring to the official strategy of USAID, published on its website, which views Abkhazia as “the occupied territory of Georgia.” All activities are framed as directed towards “restoring territorial integrity” and “countering the harmful influence of the Kremlin.”

However, the restrictions imposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia will not only impact USAID. The following are also prohibited:

Implementation of projects aimed at establishing contacts between citizens of Abkhazia and Georgia.

Projects with vague and inaccurate information.

Financing media projects designed to highlight issues of domestic and foreign policy in Abkhazia.

Additionally, international organizations and UN agencies must coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Abkhazia for the allocation of funds for initiatives by Abkhaz non-governmental organizations.

