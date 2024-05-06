Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, May 6, Armenia.
● Thousands of people are joining the “Tavush for the Sake of the Motherland” movement, which today announced a march from the Tavush region to Yerevan. People are protesting against the transfer of four villages to Azerbaijan during the border demarcation process between the two countries. The march is led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the head of the Tavush Diocese. He says that the participants of the march should reach Yerevan by May 9th. Participants declare that the “spiritual Armenia will defeat the new Armenia.”
● “No to defeatist politics”: The Lebanese Youth Union of the ARF-D conducted a sit-in demonstration outside the Armenian Embassy in Beirut.
● Armenia is among the top three countries whose citizens visit Georgia more than others, according to the statistics service.
● Strong winds in Yerevan knocked down trees overnight, damaging roofs and balconies of buildings in the city center and the Erebuni district.
● Today, Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is heading to Hungary on an official visit. He will meet with his counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and a joint press conference is scheduled.
Monday, May 6, Azerbaijan. Financial Times named Baku as the third most popular investment destination in the world
● Orthodox Christians in Azerbaijan celebrated Easter. There are many photos here
● “Azerbaijan may propose countries to declare a ceasefire during the COP29 in Baku,” said Presidential Assistant Hikmet Hajiyev in an interview with Observer.
● Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at the 15th Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Gambia. He discussed the situation in the South Caucasus in the post-conflict period, normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan, the mine threat, and reconstruction efforts in Karabakh.
● Azerbaijan and Morocco are abolishing the visa regime.
● Baku has been named the third most popular investment destination in the world, according to a report by FDI Intelligence of the Financial Times. Last year’s agreements on foreign direct investment ($6.7 billion) in Azerbaijan are the largest projects since 2017. Leading investors include the United Kingdom – $1.9 billion, Turkey – $1.3 billion, Cyprus – $792 million, Russia – $617 million, and Iran – $396 million.
● A 17-year-old resident of the Gadabay district died from measles. She was being transported to a clinic in Baku, but she passed away on the way.
● A festival of national carpets took place in the Old City of Baku.
● The winner of the “Baku Marathon-2024” was a Turkish citizen, Ahmet Alkanoglu. 15,000 people participated in the run under the motto “Defeat the Wind.” The route length of the marathon was 21 km.
● A photo circulated on social media, taken in a store in Baku, where a kilogram of red cherries is being sold for 99 manats (about $58).
Monday, May 6, Georgia. The government website did not include any photos of the president in the Easter report from the Sioni Cathedral.
● Tens of thousands of Georgians and other Orthodox Christians, along with thousands of people from other denominations, celebrated Easter in Tbilisi altogether, in front of the parliament and the nearby Kashveti Cathedral. This event served as a continuation of protests against the foreign agents law, which has been ongoing for a month. However, on this night, the atmosphere was peaceful, joyful, and festive. People stood with lit candles, volunteers distributed Easter cakes and colored eggs to everyone. Many took to social media, describing the scene as beautiful and reminiscent of a fairytale.
● The main Easter service took place at the Sioni Cathedral in the “old city” of Tbilisi. All the country’s leaders were present – the president, prime minister, speaker of parliament, and ministers. The government’s website featured a large photo report from Sioni, but the ongoing feud with President Salome Zourabichvili continued: over 30 beautiful photographs were published, yet she was not in any of them.
● There was anticipation in Georgian society regarding what Catholicos-Patriarch Ilia II would say in his Easter epistle against the backdrop of large-scale protests in the country, where tens of thousands of people are demonstrating against the government and demanding a return to the path of European integration. About a week ago, the Patriarchate issued a statement fully supporting the government and condemning non-governmental organizations, independent media, and the West, which funds them. Ilia II mentioned the protests in the country but refrained from giving a political assessment. “Love for our Homeland should unite us, and despite our different opinions, we should be able to peacefully coexist,” said the Patriarch. He also mentioned Georgia alongside Ukraine in his epistle: “Let us unite in Christ and ask Him for prosperity and peace for Georgia, Ukraine, the Middle East, and the whole world.”
● “Georgia has declared its desire to join the European Union and maintain relations with NATO. Therefore, we have such discussions with Georgia that we may not have with other countries. But if the country’s government does not intend to lead the country into the EU and wants something else, then the West will fundamentally change its approach. The United States finds it problematic to combine the desire for the EU with the adoption of a law to discriminate against, in particular, those local and international organizations that will have to monitor whether the parliamentary elections in October were free and fair,” said Jim O’Brien, head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the US Department of State, in an interview with “Voice of America.” Over the past few weeks, various representatives of the State Department have made a series of statements urging the Georgian authorities to withdraw the draft law “on foreign agents,” which the parliament adopted last week at the second hearing.
● In the Georgian-Ossetian conflict zone, Russian military personnel detained and took away towards South Ossetia a 40-year-old local resident, Ramaz Begeluri. Villagers say he was at the village cemetery during the arrest, clearing his brother’s grave.
