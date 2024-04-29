Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live
Monday, April 29, Georgia. Over 120,000 protested against the foreign agents law. Today, the ruling party holds its rally
● A large-scale rally in Tbilisi against the law “on foreign agents” continued until four o’clock in the morning. According to estimates by metronome, approximately 120 thousand people participated.
● The Legal Committee of Parliament is currently reviewing the bill “on foreign agents” in its second reading. It has been announced that the parliament building has been placed on yellow security alert, and visitor entry is restricted.
● The ruling party will hold a rally in support of the “law on foreign agents” in front of parliament today. The rally is scheduled from 18:00 to 20:00. “Don’t let a politically and morally bankrupt political minority speak on behalf of the people,” representatives of the “Georgian Dream” addressed the public a few days ago. Read more here
● Opposition parties “United National Movement” and “Agmashenebeli Strategy” have appealed to deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream, requesting them to refuse to hear the bill.
● The Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed that former Minister of European Integration, Alexi (Buka) Petriashvili, was arrested yesterday during protests on Rustaveli Avenue. He is accused of petty hooliganism and disobeying a police officer.
● “I will eagerly await to see what sanctions America will impose against me,” said one of the leaders of the Georgian Dream, Mamuka Mdinaradze, commenting on an open letter from 14 US senators. The bipartisan group of senators sent the letter to the Prime Minister of Georgia, warning that they will support sanctions, visa restrictions, and a review of financial support for Ivanishvili’s regime if the law “on foreign agents” is adopted. Read more here
● Georgian Dream propagandist Goga Khaindrava stated: “They [the West] are mistaken in meddling with us. They should reconsider world history, see where Byzantium and other great empires are now, and where we are.”
● Leader of the Lelo party, Mamuka Khazaradze, founder of the leading TBC bank, addressed business representatives: “Now more than ever, we all need to unite and condemn the Russian law on foreign agents.”
● Former Foreign Minister Papuna Janelidze expressed: “Not only statements, but also the totality of actions that we see, all of this separates Georgia from our partners – both the EU and the USA, our strategic partners, which is most important for our development, strengthening of sovereignty, democracy.”
● The Georgian church issued a comprehensive statement in support of the law “on foreign agents” and the country’s government, while accusing Georgian NGOs and media of being funded from abroad and campaigning for many years to discredit the church, promoting LGBT lifestyles and sin.
● However, Archbishop Zenon of Dmanisi and Agarak-Tashir voiced support for the protesters against the law “on foreign agents,” stating: “This is a national demonstration of the power of the people for a national state!”
● Foreign Minister Ilya Darchiashvili is in Brussels, participating in discussions on the expansion of the European Union. Georgia’s relations with the European Union are highly tense; the country’s authorities have received several warnings from European leaders that Georgia’s European integration is jeopardized by the intention to adopt a law “on foreign agents,” despite large-scale protests from the population.
Monday, April 29, Armenia. The Prime Minister praised the border delimitation with Azerbaijan and pledged to address local residents' concerns
● Nikol Pashinyan and Antony Blinken discussed the implementation of agreements from the Brussels trilateral meeting on April 5 and the negotiation process between Yerevan and Baku over the phone.
● During the conversation with the US Secretary of State, the Armenian Prime Minister positively evaluated the border delimitation process with Azerbaijan, assuring that efforts will be made to address concerns of residents in Voskepar, Kirants, and Berkaber.
● “Armenia’s closer ties with the European Union do not preclude strong bilateral relations with Russia,” stated Ambassador to the EU Tigran Balayan to Politico.
● Protests persisted across Armenia over the weekend against the decision to transfer four villages to Azerbaijan as part of border demarcation. Street blockades occurred, with models of border pillars set up in Yerevan, resembling those in the Tavush region. Youth displayed posters during the “Francophonie 2024” event at the Opera House and the Musical Comedy Theater.
● Five people died and nine were injured in a road accident in Syunik. A bus carrying Iranian tourists veered off the road and plunged into a ravine. The driver, reporting brake failure, attempted to stop the bus with the handbrake and placed objects under the wheels, but the bus rolled, crashing through a road fence.
● The Armenian Foreign Ministry head met with the Prime Minister and the Qatari Foreign Ministry head to discuss bilateral relations and the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. The Armenian minister highlighted the “Crossroads of the World” project as a significant opportunity to foster regional peace and connect the Persian Gulf with Black Sea ports.
Monday, April 29, Azerbaijan. The return of residents to the village of Sus near Lachin in Karabakh will begin soon
● Early this morning, 39 families (153 people) of internally displaced persons relocated to Fizuli city for permanent residence. The city now accommodates 822 families (3,132 people).
● The return of residents to Sus village near Lachin in Karabakh will commence in the coming days, announced the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.
● Antony Blinken phoned Ilham Aliyev, who mentioned that Azerbaijan and Armenia’s foreign ministers will soon meet in Almaty. President Aliyev highlighted the commencement of border demarcation alongside delimitation. The US Secretary of State welcomed this process and raised concerns about human rights in Azerbaijan.
● Nearly all Russian peacekeeping forces have departed Karabakh. The remaining contingent will leave by the end of May, according to Reuters, citing a source in the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
● Azerbaijani military personnel are participating in the “EFES-2024” international exercises in Turkey, involving 49 countries. The exercises, held in Istanbul and Izmir, will continue until May 30.
● Two people died in an ammunition explosion in Garaagach village, Sadarak district of the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic.
● In Agdam region, a mine detonated under a grader, injuring driver Vidadi Huseynov’s right hand and damaging the equipment, as he inadvertently entered uncleared territory.
● A judge of the commercial board of the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan, 62-year-old Ilgar Dadashov, committed suicide by hanging himself at home. Dadashov, who suffered from diabetes and depression, was reported by the media.
● Diana Dymchenko, a member of the Azerbaijan national rowing team, secured a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.
