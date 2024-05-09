Military blogger Ucha Abashidze arrested. What is known at the moment?

Blogger Ucha Abashidze arrested in Tbilisi

Late in the evening on May 9th, the police arrested Ucha Abashidze, a well-known military blogger who actively participates in protests against the law on foreign agents. Lawyer Giorgi Makharadze reported that the blogger is accused of illegal acquisition and possession of weapons and ammunition.

Ucha Abashidze

Thousands of participants of the daily protests against the foreign agents bill arrived at the blogger’s house in the central Vake district. The police brutally dispersed the protesters, and several people were arrested.





The lawyer says he could only talk to his client for three minutes.

“They took him out of the house already as an arrested person, and only then allowed us to talk to him. Ucha Abashidze’s right to defense has already been violated.

All the weapons he had at home, as far as we know and as he told us, are officially registered. But Ucha stated that some things were taken by the police from another room and he could not personally see what was happening there. And we, the lawyers, were not given the opportunity to be involved in the process from the very beginning, to the extent required by law,” the lawyer says.

Ucha Abashidze managed to tell his lawyer and relatives that the police asked him why he needed a scooter, an airbag, and masks.

Ucha Abashidze’s brother arrived at the scene.

“I think everyone knows what the detention might be related to. This is a continuation of intimidation of those who protest against the foreign agents law,” – he told to the journalists.

At the moment, residents have gathered near Abashidze’s house to support him.

The police entered the blogger’s house around 10 p.m.

In Georgia, there is a widespread campaign of hatred against those who have been actively protesting against the “foreign agents law” for a month now. Unknown individuals, often groups of people, attack and beat them. Offensive posters are plastered on the doors of their apartments in the buildings where activists live or where their workplaces are located. Offensive messages are also written on their personal cars.

Many report that the police prohibit people whose clothing bears the slogan “No to the Russian law” or something similar from being in parks or other crowded places.

In addition to physical violence, activists face psychological abuse and threats. They receive abusive phone calls and are verbally assaulted.

Four more activists have been arrested on charges of violence against police officers during protests in April: Andrey Rautberg, Giorgi Shanidze, Vazha Durglishvili, and Fridon Bubuteishvili.

Prior to this, Giorgi Kuchuashvili and David Koldar were detained on the same charges. The latter pleaded guilty during the trial.