Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Orthodox Christians in Baku celebrated Easter

messenger vk-black email copy print

Easter in Azerbaijan

Today in Baku, Orthodox Christians are celebrating the holiday of Easter.

The Holy Easter Day – the resurrection of Jesus Christ according to the Orthodox calendar this year fell on the night of May 4th to May 5th.

Christians in Azerbaijan usually bake Easter bread, paint eggs on the Friday before the holiday, take them to church on Saturday, pray there overnight, and await the resurrection of the Son of God.

Starting from last night, Easter rituals are taking place in the Orthodox Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku.

Orthodox Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku. May 5, 2024. Photo: Fatima Movlamly/JAMnews
Orthodox Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku. May 5, 2024. Photo: Fatima Movlamly/JAMnews
Easter rituals at the Orthodox Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku. May 5, 2024. Photo: Fatima Movlamly/JAMnews
Easter rituals at the Orthodox Church of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Baku. May 5, 2024. Photo: Fatima Movlamly/JAMnews
Orthodox Christians in Baku celebrated Easter

repared festive food is laid out on tables in the church courtyard. The priest sprinkles the people with holy water and blesses the brought food, congratulating everyone on the holiday.

The priest reads various prayers from the Bible over this water, asking God for blessings and forgiveness for the people. According to tradition, the priest cleanses our souls by sprinkling us with this water. Today is the last day of our fasting. Drinking alcohol and quarreling today is considered a sin,” said one of the participants of the celebration.

After the completion of the religious rites, visitors distribute the sweets brought for the holiday to those in need or simply leave them on the festive table.

Believers will continue to celebrate Easter until the end of the day.

