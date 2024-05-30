Georgian NGOs to file constitutional lawsuit against "foreign agents" law

“Georgian non-governmental organizations will continue to fight against the ‘Russian law’ in court. We declare that we will not live according to the norms of the ‘Russian law’ and will use all domestic and international mechanisms to prevent its enforcement until the law is repealed.

To this end, we are preparing a lawsuit for the Constitutional Court of Georgia and will submit it in the near future. The Constitutional Court can act within the powers granted by the constitution and suspend the relevant articles of the law.

However, we do not consider the Constitutional Court to be the only means of our legal struggle. If the Constitutional Court does not act within the framework of the constitution, we will use alternative legal mechanisms. We are also preparing to file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights, which we will submit at the appropriate time.”