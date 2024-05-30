fbpx
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Georgian NGOs to file constitutional lawsuit against "foreign agents" law

Georgian NGOs lawsuit against “foreign agents” law

Non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia have announced that they will continue to fight against the “foreign agents” law in court. At a joint briefing held on May 30, NGO representatives stated that they will use both domestic and international mechanisms to block the implementation of the law. The “foreign agents” law will be challenged in the Constitutional Court of Georgia and the European Court of Human Rights.

What does the statement say?

“Georgian non-governmental organizations will continue to fight against the ‘Russian law’ in court. We declare that we will not live according to the norms of the ‘Russian law’ and will use all domestic and international mechanisms to prevent its enforcement until the law is repealed.

To this end, we are preparing a lawsuit for the Constitutional Court of Georgia and will submit it in the near future. The Constitutional Court can act within the powers granted by the constitution and suspend the relevant articles of the law.

However, we do not consider the Constitutional Court to be the only means of our legal struggle. If the Constitutional Court does not act within the framework of the constitution, we will use alternative legal mechanisms. We are also preparing to file a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights, which we will submit at the appropriate time.”

