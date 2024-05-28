Speakers from seven European countries urge the Georgian parliament to withdraw the "foreign agents" law

Speakers from seven EU countries urge withdrawal of foreign agents law

On May 27, the speakers of the parliaments of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, the Netherlands, France, and the Czech Republic sent a joint letter to the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, urging the repeal of the “foreign agents” law.

The letter was published by the Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas, Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen, on her X page.

A letter from the speakers of the parliaments of seven European countries

“We have been with Georgia every step of your EU integration progress. We have seen remarkable political transformation and enormous efforts you invested in the reform progress in the pervious years. You have led the way and set an example for other aspirants to follow. We have proudly supported you and are committed to continue providing all the necessary assistance you need to continue on this path.

Georgia’s European aspirations and efforts have been rightly recognized and rewarded by the EU member states. Most recently Georgia was given a clear path to start accession negotiations. We celebrate your success with you and truly value the strength of our partnership and mutual respect that we have built over the years. It has allowed us to have a frank dialogue even on issues where we disagree. Because on the most important issues, on the issues of values and principles, we always were united and stronly committed.

Recent decisions by Georgia are a matter of concern for us since your actions run contrary to those values and principles you have committed to be guided by and that are at the core of your European aspirations.

The spirit and content of the draft law On Transparency of Foreign Influence, adopted by Georgia’s Parliament, are incompatible with European norms and values. The law as it stands seeks to silence media and civil society organisations that play a vital role in a democratic society and are instrumental in helping Georgia on its path to the EU.