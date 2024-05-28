The President of Georgia addressed the protesters outside the parliament, proposing a referendum

President of Georgia calls for referendum

On May 28, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili proposed a new initiative: to hold a referendum where the Georgian people will decide whether the country should follow a European or Russian path.

The president addressed thousands of protesters gathered in front of the parliament via an online broadcast, shortly after the ruling party’s parliamentary majority overrode her veto on the “foreign agents” law with 84 votes.

The president called on the population to “seriously prepare” for the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26. “Election day will be our response to today,” President Salome Zourabichvili said.

“Are you outraged today? Be outraged, but let’s also get to work,” Zourabichvili addressed the protesters and urged them to start gathering signatures to initiate a referendum.

“We must use this energy you have to collect signatures. Bring them to me, and I will sign the decision to hold a referendum, where we will clearly state whether we want a European future or Russian slavery.

“Eighty-four people (the deputies from the majority who voted to override the veto on the “foreign agents” law – JAMnews) cannot decide our future. We will decide it together. Eighty-four people are nothing compared to those here today, the new Georgia, the Georgia of the future,” the president told the protesters.

The second crucial task is to protect the parliamentary elections in October, the president said.

“Your mobilization, your half a million votes, and half a million votes from our diaspora will decide the fate of the elections,” Zourabichvili declared.

She also stated that she sees her role as mobilizing and informing Western partners:

“This time, I will ensure that our partners, our friends, stand with us. They may sanction officials, but they will not impose sanctions on a society that has shown who they are and where they stand. I am on your side. I am you, and you are me.”

84 votes for, 4 against – this is how the Parliament of Georgia overrode the president’s motivated objections related to the “foreign agents” law. The 4 opposing votes came from opposition deputies. The “Georgian Dream” party once again consolidated its majority with 84 deputies supporting it.

Parallel to the parliamentary confrontation, a protest rally is taking place outside the Parliament building. Minutes before the start of the rally, the number of law enforcement officers near the Parliament increased, and security measures were tightened, including cordoning off the area for deputies’ vehicles.

The deputies left the building amidst booing and cries of “slaves,” “Russians,” and “traitors.”

For the law to come into effect, it must be signed by the president within five days. If not, the bill will be signed and published by the speaker of parliament.

In early April, Georgia saw massive protests against the foreign agents law. The authorities passed the law despite several urgent appeals from Western leaders and a harsh assessment from the Venice Commission of the Council of Europe.

On May 23, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement declaring that he would “announce a policy of visa restrictions undermining democracy in Georgia and conduct a comprehensive review of U.S.-Georgia cooperation.”

According to Washington’s decision, the visa restrictions will also apply to representatives of the Georgian Dream government and their family members. No specific names have been mentioned yet. Additionally, Washington states that the U.S. will review its cooperation with Georgia.